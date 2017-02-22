Sewing love — a quilt at a time
From left: Jennie Kammeraad, Rosemary Smith and Carolyn Mitchell. At Pecos Valley Quilters’ 35th anniversary luncheon on Feb. 15, Carolyn Mitchell, pictured far right, chair of the 2016 Pecos Valley Quilt Show, presented the proceeds [auth] from the opportunity quilt ticket sales in the amount of $5,000 to Rosemary Smith, pictured center, with the Good Samaritan Food Bank, and Jennie Kammeraad, pictured left, representing Loaves and Fishes Food bank. PVQ sponsor a show every year that has an even number to showcase the work of local members as well as quilters from around the state. The next show will be in 2018. PVQ meet every Wednesday morning at the Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit pecosvalleyquilters.org or call 623-3774. (Submitted Photo)
