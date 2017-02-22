In a Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016 file photo, former Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for a stadium which will be home to the Los Angeles Football Club in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Lakers fired general manager Mitch Kupchak on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, and put Magic Johnson in charge [auth] of basketball operations in a major shake-up of the struggling franchise’s front office. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Magic Johnson has spoken to the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time since taking over as president of basketball operations.

The Hall of Famer’s words were brief before Wednesday’s practice, with some of the young players meeting the former Lakers great for the first time. Coach Luke Walton says Johnson let the players know they have an open door to talk to him.

The team gathered for the first time since the All-Star break ended, still reeling from the upheaval created by co-owner Jeanie Buss’ firing of longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak and dismissal of her brother Jim as executive vice president of basketball operations a day earlier.

Perhaps more important to the players was the absence of leading scorer Lou Williams, who is headed to the Houston Rockets. Rookie Brandon Ingram says the move is “a real heartbreaker.”