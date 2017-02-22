Username: 1

Take me home! From Forgotten to Forever is hosting a pet adoption event next Sunday at the Roswell Mall. (Submitted Photo)

Your new best friend could be waiting for you next Sunday at the Roswell Mall.

Animal [auth] rescue group From Forgotten to Forever is hosting a pet adoption event from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the Roswell Mall next to Zales.

It’s well-known that Roswell has an overpopulation of dogs and cats, and the rescue group works tirelessly to find new homes for these worthy pets.

From Forgotten to Forever also is looking for volunteers in theses areas: Fostering, photography, cleaning crates after transport, vetting, pulling from Animal Control, adoption events, fundraisers and financial support, driving transport, supplies and laundry after loading.

For more information or to volunteer, contact the group on Facebook, send and email to fftfransport@gmail.com or call 719-271-2317.

