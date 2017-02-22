Username: 1

Occupancy Tax Board members from left, Kerry Moore, Josh Ragsdale and Jim Fielding listen to funding requests Tuesday. Board liaison Janice Self is shown at right. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Opting to fund only the amounts previously budgeted for event requests, members of the Occupancy Tax Board approved significantly less funding for two summer events than their organizers had requested.

“We are here to listen and approve and send to the Finance Committee,” said chair Jim Fielding, “but it kind of sticks in our craw that (elected city officials) throw some money in. … It makes me say, wait a minute, aren’t we supposed to be broke?”

During its Tuesday afternoon meeting, three members of the citizen-staffed board voted to give the Roswell Galaticon 2017 $25,000 instead of the $36,150 it requested and to provide the Kick It 3v3 Soccer Tournament $1,500 instead of the $3,462.50 the group sought.

The board’s decisions now will go before the city Finance Committee on March 2, as well as a future City Council meeting.

“The Finance Committee can overrule us, as we are learning,” said board member Josh Ragsdale.

Member Kerry Moore, in agreeing with Ragsdale to consider only the budgeted amount of $25,000 for Galaticon, said, “We have to be consistent with asking everyone to stay within the budget because we are trying to be fiscally responsible. If Finance does not want to be fiscally responsible, that’s up to them.”

The board, which city staff said is required to exist by state law, considers how to allocate lodgers’ tax funds to help advance the promotion of events expected to boost tourism in the city. Lodgers’ taxes are collected from hotels, motels, RV parks and other commercial lodging enterprises.

For the current 2016-2017 fiscal year, the fund was expected to provide a little more than $2 million in support of events, some of which is repaid once events are over and organizers have collected fees, revenues and sales.

Documents regarding current expenditures and allocations of the funds were not readily available, but a city staff member confirmed that some events this fiscal year have received more than what they had been budgeted, which could present concerns should any unbudgeted, unanticipated events come before the board seeking support during the remainder of the fiscal year.

Galaticon, which previously had been known as Cosmicon and held as part of the Roswell Film Festival, will occur June 29-July 2 at the Roswell Mall and Allen Movie Theaters. The event will feature sci-fi movies and comic shows, and organizers indicated that they expect 4,500 visitors, 2,000 from other cities or states.

The Kick It 3v3 Soccer Tournament will be held June 23-24 at the Cielo Grande Recreation Area in northwest Roswell. One of its organizers said that those involved would want to see the tournament, which now brings about 100 teams, return to its former size of 125 to 150 teams.

“This tournament used to be a lot bigger than it is now,” Rick Navarrette of the Roswell Youth Soccer Association told the board, “and I would like to bring it up to what it used to be five years ago.”

He explained that the tournament used to attract teams from West Texas as well as New Mexico. The group hopes to attract 2,000 visitors, 1,000 from other cities. It received $1,500 from the lodgers’ tax funds in 2016.

“If you do bring in those numbers this year, then next year you can ask for more,” Fielding told Navarrette.

A vacancy on the board now exists following the resignation of one of its lodging representatives, Stephanie Gerdts, who a city staff member said is moving to another city. Staff with the city of Roswell said applications for interested candidates, who would need to work in the area lodging industry, will be available on the city website.

