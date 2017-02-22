February 22, 2017 • Local News
The director [auth] of MainStreet Roswell, Kathy Lay, recently spoke at the Sunrise Optimist Club of Roswell. She gave an informative talk on the purpose and objectives of MainStreet Roswell. She also spoke on some of the history or the organization and its projects. The Sunrise Optimist Club hosts community speakers three times a month, Wednesday mornings, 7 a.m. at El Caporal Mexican Kitchen. For more information on the Sunrise Optimist Club and its efforts in improving the community for the youth, attend one of the weekly meetings, or contact membership chairman, Roger K. Burnett at 420-9420. (Submitted Photo)
