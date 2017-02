Username: 1

Services are pending at LaGrone Funeral Chapel for John Franklin, age 86, who passed [auth] away Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

