Username: 1

Advertising





Iola McCombs Gill was born to Will and Ola McCombs at her Aunt Setta’s home in Kenna, New Mexico, on August 5, 1922. She grew up on the family ranch at Lone Wolf, outside of Kenna. She passed away to eternal glory on February 16, 2017. Iola went to school in Kenna and Elida, driving a school bus when she was barely a teenager. She graduated as salutatorian form Elida High School and was faithful in going to Kenna/Elida reunions for many, many years. After graduating high school, she went to college at Eastern NM University in Portales, transferring to New Mexico Ag and Mechanical Arts in Las Cruces (Now New Mexico State University). It was there that she fell in love with [auth] Walter “Pete” Gill while he tutored her in organic chemistry, (she always joked that she still flunked organic chem, but got her husband!) At first, she said she wouldn’t go out with him because she had a ring from a guy back home, so the next day, Pete showed up with a box to mail the ring back. They married May 18,1942, and Pete shipped out for service in WWII, in the fall of 1943. He returned home the summer of 1944, after surviving 8 months in a POW camp in Germany. They were married 64 years. He preceded her in death February 19, 2006.

Iola was a faithful member of First Christian Church in Roswell for 70 years.

Roswell Seed Company was Iola’s home away from home. The Gill family opened the store in 1898, and the family legacy was very important to her.

Iola is survived by her children Jim and his spouse, Shirley; Walter and his spouse, Vanda. Her grandchildren Jamie Gill, Emily Gill, Jennifer Gill Morgan and John Gill. Great-grandchildren Christopher, Lisa, Holly, Thomas and Nathan Morgan. She absolutely adored her grandchildren and would do anything for them! Her kindness and generosity is simply unmatched.

She was preceded in death by her husband Walter “Pete” Gill, brothers Emmett and Bill and one sister, Barbara, and each of their spouses.

The family wishes to thank her special caregivers she loved: Imelda, Rose, Lidia, Claudia, Diana, Vicki and Josie, and Stacie (patient care coordinator at Comfort Keepers) who were with her for many years.

Services will be held at Grace Community Church, Saturday, February 25, 2017, at 10 a.m. Pallbearers will be: Gordon Patton, Josh Morrow, Don O’Connor, Phil Messick, Eric Glover and John Noble. Interment will be at South Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to the following: The Historical Society of Southeastern New Mexico, 208 N. Lea Ave., Roswell, NM 88201; Roswell Humane Society, 703 E. McGaffey St., Roswell, NM 88203, or Kenna Ladies Aid, c/o Judy Howell, P.O. Box 100, Elida, NM 88116.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« John Franklin MainStreet Roswell visits Optimists »