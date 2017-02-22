Username: 1

Las Vegas, New Mexico filmmaker Jim Terr hopes to shoot a key scene for a hoped-for feature film called “The Roswell Effect,” in Roswell soon, [auth] and is looking for a few locals to participate.

Terr says an ongoing joke between him and his brother — both born a few months after the famous Roswell Incident — was the origin of the film story. Terr’s brother has speculated that they were the offspring of the alleged visiting aliens.

The proposed scene, which will help make up a “teaser” for the film project, will require three or four locals at a café booth, commenting briefly as the main character comes into the café to meet a mysterious correspondent. Professional acting skills are not required, and Terr asks interested participants to contact him via the contact link at RoswellEffect.com.

