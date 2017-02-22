Username: 1

Barbara Gomez, event organizer and Del Jurney, Homes for Heroes board member, with the 2017 Kawasaki BRUTE FORCE that will be the top raffle prize at Saturday’s Baby Boomer Business Expo & More. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)

More than business is booming at the eighth annual Baby Boomer Business Expo & More event set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Roswell Convention & Civic Center, 912 N. Main St.

There will be businesses and organizations dressing up in the spirit of the era while [auth] providing information on a variety of topics pertinent to Baby Boomers. There will also be speakers, entertainment, a silent auction, door prizes and a raffle.

This year’s theme is “Saturday Night Live” and other popular movies from the 1970s.

Gomez called Baby Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, the “sandwich generation.” Many Boomers have family members in their household, from both younger and older generations, she said.

Boomers are often asking questions like: How does Medicare work? How do the schools work? How can I plan a vacation or what can I do at a casino? How can I buy a motorcycle? How can I stay fit?” Gomez said there will be lawyers, doctors and many other professionals at the expo who can answer those questions.

This year, the raffle will benefit Homes For Heroes of Chaves County Inc., an organization that serves veterans and first responders.

Raffle tickets are $10 each and can be purchased before the expo at Zia Gun Shop, 1907 N. Main St., or Champion Motorsports, 2801 W. Second St. They will be sold at the expo on the day of the event until 3:50 p.m. with the prizes awarded at 4 p.m. First prize is a 2017 Kawasaki BRUTE FORCE, second prize is a Ruger 10 22-caliber rifle donated by Zia Guns and third prize is a $100 gift certificate. Vendor booths are still available.

For more information about the Baby Boomer Business Expo & More, visit its Facebook page or contact organizer Barbara Gomez at 575-626-8033 or plan-itproduction.com.

For more information about Homes for Heroes, email hforh15@yahoo.com or call 575-420-6394.

