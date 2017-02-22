Username: 1

Eunice Sharon Campbell, age 71, passed away Monday, February 13, 2017. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Tabernacle Baptist Church; a graveside service will follow. Pastor Jerry Beaver will be officiating.

Eunice was born in [auth] Chicago, Illinois on November 13, 1945 to Frank and Eleonor Engle. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary.

She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur F. Campbell.

She is survived by her sons Arthur “Artie” A. Campbell of Albuquerque, NM, and Douglas S. Campbell of Gatesville, TX; daughter Cheryl A. Kirya of Albuquerque, NM; sisters Karen Ruth Eagle of Orlando, Fl, and Marcella Terry Morgan of Plano, TX; four grandchildren.

Those who wish to donate flowers are asked to contact Tabernacle Baptist Church to make arrangements.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

