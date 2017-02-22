Username: 1

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Enchanted Lands, REALTORS® has been in a solid growth pattern since 2010, experiencing a whopping 120% increase in their total sales volume since that time. Currently, they are looking to expand their reach and market share throughout Southeastern New Mexico. They recently opened an office in Artesia which has already grown to 8 Associate Brokers, bringing the count for the entire firm to 35 brokers.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices already has a strong presence in the Roswell area accounting for nearly 50% of all properties sold in Chaves County. Brad Davis, Managing Partner and Broker, told us that “it only makes sense to start our expansion into the surrounding [auth] communities. Our goal in doing this falls right in line with our company’s mission, which is to help as many families as we can by providing the highest quality of service and customer care that far exceeds any expectations”. He went on to say that “we are very optimistic about the future of our state and its economy. Based on conversations with a broad range of industry leaders, we believe our little corner of the state is going to experience a lot of growth in the next few years and we want to be ready to fill the need of the public”.

The Associate Brokers in the new office have the ability to service Artesia and Carlsbad, as well as Hobbs. “We have already been able to help quite a few families and investors in these markets in the few short months we’ve been open” said Bill Davis, Partner and Qualifying Broker. Their listings already include residential homes, land development projects, and commercial and income-producing properties. They have run quite a few sales in Hobbs through their brokerage as the exclusive brokerage for French Brothers, a homebuilder with a big presence all across Southern New Mexico.

Bill and Brad feel extremely fortunate to be able to say that they have recently been named 10th largest brokerage firm in the state of New Mexico by the Albuquerque Business First publication. They also earned 3rd place in sales in the Western United States last year for firms their size within the franchise. Brad summed it up by saying that “we are very humbled by the success this company has seen. I’m blown away at the level of expertise, professionalism, and hard work our Team of Brokers puts forth and none of this growth would be possible without any of them”.

