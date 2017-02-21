Username: 1

Above: Gateway junior Alonzo Grajeda splits the Tatum defense for an easy two points during the Warriors’ 75-53 district tournament victory over the visiting Coyotes Tuesday night at GCS’s Red Rock Center. Grajeda led the Warriors with 25 points. Gateway travels to Hagerman to take on the Bobcats at 6 p.m. Thursday. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Below: Gateway senior David Garcia scores a breakaway bucket after a steal early in the Warriors 75-53 win over Tatum Tuesday. Garcia finished the game with 23 points. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

The Gateway Warrior boys basketball team advanced to the semifinal round of the District 4-2A basketball tourney with a resounding 75-53 victory over a feisty Tatum Coyote squad Tuesday. The Warriors got a big game from junior post Alonzo Grajeda who scored 25 points and grabbed a plethora of rebounds as Gateway moved their season record to 14-11 and, more than likely, wrapped up an at-large berth [auth] into next week’s state tourney.

The undersized Coyotes got beat bad on the boards and had plenty of shots either blocked or altered by the Warriors’ size, but showed hustle and a “no quit” attitude in a losing effort. The Coyotes had only three wins over 1A Elida heading into the district slate of games, but managed to steal games over the Warriors and Hagerman to make things interesting in a competitive District 4.

“It was a great game tonight,” stated a pleased head coach Dan Smith. “I thought Tatum played hard and I thought we played hard. It was a close game initially, but we were just fortunate to pull it out.”

The Coyotes would not be able to steal another one though as the hosts slowly pulled away for the victory and earning a semifinal game with Chaves County neighbor Hagerman on Thursday evening.

The Warriors got a 3-point bucket from senior David Garcia with 5:51 in the first to give Gateway a 5-4 lead that they would never relinquish. Fellow senior Bryson Smith would hit a long bomb from the top of the key to give the Warriors a 12-4 lead, but a hustling Coyote squad would keep things close. A late Grajeda bucket would make it 14-9 after one.

The second quarter saw Grajeda start to dominate the paint as he would make four of the first five Warrior buckets – including three-point plays that would give them a 17-12 lead early and a 27-21 lead late. The two teams alternated scores for the entire quarter until Garcia’s basket with 5 seconds to go gave Gateway a 29-21 lead at the break.

Smith was very complimentary of Grajeda’s big game.

“You know, that young man has been working hard for us all year,” he said. “He spends time after practice, working hard, and trying to get better each and every practice. It is starting to show now.”

The third quarter saw the Warriors start to put a little more distance between them and the Coyotes. Jaydon Stephens would catch an outlet pass from Smith and go the length of the court for a lay-in and subsequent foul shot to give the Warriors their first double-digit lead of the game at 37-25 with 5:09 to go in the third.

The Coyotes would hang around though as their lone senior, Terren Brown, would hit three buckets in a row to cut the lead to 40-35 but that would be as close as they could manage the rest of the game. The Warriors would close the quarter on an 8-0 blitz highlighted by two late Grajeda buckets – the last a driving layup with 1 second to go to give the hosts a 48-35 lead heading into the final frame.

The Warriors managed to outscore Tatum 27-18 in the fourth quarter to wrap up the hard-fought win. The Warriors managed to break the Coyote press and get numerous transition buckets as well as making free throws down the stretch.

“That’s what we have been working on,” said Smith about the ability to be disciplined and put a game out of reach. “Maintaining our composure down the stretch, keeping the lead, and making sure we relax and keep that composure (and gain the win).”

The Coyotes would still be within 10 following a steal and layin by Omar Pinon, but then the Warriors would get back-to-back steals and layups by Garcia and Smith to make it 59-45. Garcia was not done as he would a deuce and a trey to make it 64-47 at the four minute mark and the Coyotes would have no answer the rest of the way. Garcia would finish with 23 points on the night.

The Warriors made nine free throws down the stretch to wrap up the 75-53 win and earn a date with the Hagerman Bobcats this Thursday.

