Username: 1

A report released Tuesday by the Roswell Police Department shows a decrease [auth] in violent crimes in Roswell and a slight increase in non-violent crimes.

“Top-level crimes, as classified by the FBI, decreased for a second strait year in Roswell in 2016,” said RPD Spokesperson Todd Wildermuth in a news release Tuesday. “The overall decline of 11.5 percent, in Part I crimes, murder, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson, within the city, comes despite a 2016 rise in murders and arson.”

The rise in Part II crimes for 2016 is nine percent.

“The report contains a large amount of information from the department’s recruitment efforts and staffing history in recent years to multi-year statistics showing changes and trends in local crime, arrests, drug seizures and number of calls coming through the dispatch center for the various local and regional emergency agencies,” Wildermuth said.

The year’s activities of RPD’s various divisions, Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Support Services, and Professional Standards are represented in this report, the news release says.

The report also highlights some of the criminal cases investigated, incidents handled, public outreach efforts initiated, community education opportunities presented and training undertaken by RPD in 2016.

“The foundation of our agency’s overall goals are crime reduction, increased transparency and enhanced lines of communication with stakeholders and community,” RPD Chief Phil Smith writes in the annual report.”

A detailed breakdown of the crime numbers is included in the Roswell Police Departments 2016 Annual Report. The full report can be viewed online at roswell-nm.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1624. A link to the report can also be found in the News Flash section of the RPD section of the city website at roswell-nm.gov.

“In the order of quality and not quantity, we adhere to the model of hiring and recruiting only the most qualified personnel. We pursue the mission of reducing victimization through proactive problem-solving and community partnerships,” Smith said.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Warriors crash boards, top Tatum 75-53 4-H Council visits Roundhouse »