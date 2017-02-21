Username: 1

Goddard junior center Dalin Stanford (44) looks to steal the ball from a Lovington player while senior forward Ethan Coombes helps apply defensive pressure during the Rockets’ 62-55 loss to the Wildcats Tuesday night in Lovington. (Beau Bearden Photo/Hobbs News-Sun)

LOVINGTON — Barring a state seeding committee miracle, the Goddard Rockets played their final game of the 2016-17 season Tuesday night in Lovington, falling to the Wildcats 62-55 in the opening game of the District 4-5A tourney.

“We gave them a good fight,” said Goddard head coach Anthony Mestas. “Turnovers hurt us in the first and third [auth] quarters. This game finished our season. We’d like to thank the fans for their support.”

While the Wildcats controlled the pace for the first three quarters, the Rockets were still within striking distance. Goddard finally did find its groove and used an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter. The spark inched the Rockets within two points, 40-38, with 6:50 to play in the game, but Lovington continued to find an answer and pulled away for the win.

“I knew (Goddard) was going to come out and play hard. They didn’t have anything to lose,” said Lovington head coach Casey Riddle “… I knew if they started hitting shots, it could get a little long on us. But I thought the kids right there at the end of that stretch, they executed well. We got some good stops, we forced some tough shots and finished some layups. So I was proud of my kids with that. We just looked a little sluggish.”

Goddard capitalized on the sluggishness as three Rockets finished in double figures, led by Dalin Standford’s 14 points. Josh Dominguez added 12, including three treys, and Ethan Coombes chipped in 11.

Goddard shot 44 percent from the field and went 8-of-24 from long range. Goddard was called for 16 fouls to Lovington’s 13. The Rockets had 20 steals as a team and turned the ball over 18 times.

The Rockets finished the season with a 9-17 overall record and are currently ranked 18th by MaxPreps.com. Lovington will travel to Artesia Thursday night, with the winner earning the chance to play for the District 4-5A tournament title at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Coyote Den.

Record Sports Editor AJ Dickman contributed to this report.

