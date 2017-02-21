Username: 1

PORTALES — Freshman outfielder Cameron Conrad had a pair of hits to extend her hitting streak to seven consecutive games during Tuesday’s doubleheader at Greyhound Softball Field. The Eastern New Mexico University softball team (8-11) dropped the first game to Lubbock Christian by a score of 15-5, [auth] and the Chaps also won the nightcap 13-5.

Conrad’s hit streak began last week against New Mexico Highlands and started a stretch, which has seen her bat 9-for-18. Third baseman Kylee Keller also had two hits against LCU and has reached base in all 19 games this season. Erikka Burke bashed the 16th homer of her career and ranks sixth on the ENMU list.

GAME 1

Trailing 4-0 in the opener, the Hounds struck for a pair of runs in the third inning. Keller drove in Velasquez with an RBI double and later scored on a single from Susannah Chandler. The Lady Chaps later took a 15-3 lead, but Chandler led off the ENMU sixth inning with a single and scored on Adriana Carabajal’s two-out, pinch-hit double.

Velasquez batted 2-for-3 and doubled in each of her first two at-bats. Chandler also batted 2-for-3, while Keller doubled.

GAME 2

Kiana Zerr limited Lubbock Christian to three runs on seven hits over the first four innings. With Kamalani Peneku and Audrey Velasquez on base in the Greyhound third, Erikka Burke drove the first pitch from Monique Garcia over the fence to tie the game. The homer was Burke’s seventh of the season.

The Hounds prevented the Lady Chaps from retaking the lead in the fourth frame, when Keller fielded a hard-hit ground ball and threw home as Addison Ard attempted to score. Lubbock Christian took a 5-3 lead on a two-run blast from Sydney Beuthien in the fifth inning, and pulled away for the 13-3 win with eight runs in the sixth.

UP NEXT

ENMU will open a three-game Lone Star Conference series on Friday with a doubleheader against Tarleton State. First pitch is scheduled for noon.

