4-H Council visits Roundhouse
Six members of the Chaves County 4-H Council traveled to Santa Fe Monday to observe the Legislature and visit with local lawmakers. State Reps. Candy Spence Ezzell and Greg Nibert welcomed the 4-H representatives and introduced them on the House [auth] floor during Monday’s morning session. “We compliment these students for coming to the Roundhouse to see how their government works,” Ezzell and Nibert, both R-Roswell, said in a joint statement. “4-H provides many positive opportunities for young people to develop their skills and explore their interests. We are honored to host the Chaves County 4-H Council and we hope they have an informative day.” Pictured, from left, are state Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, Ezzell, 4-H students Taylor Langley, Cael Alderete, Caleb Scott, Caleb Peralta, Jimmy Loudermilk and Maggi Loudermilk, state Rep. Bob Wooley and Nibert. The students were joined by 4-H Council adviser Abe Peralta and 4-H agent Andrea Stapp. (Submitted Photo)
