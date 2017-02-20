Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge [auth] and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Ashley R. Linares of the 500 block of East Fifth Street was arrested with Richard L. Medina Jr, 51, of the 100 block of South Elm Avenue, in the 4500 block of North Main Street Friday at 6:07 p.m., and charged with shoplifting. According to a police report the pair allegedly stole a charging cable for a cellular phone and four 30 packs of beer from a local retail store.

Arrests and arrest citations

Abraham Perez-Barraza, 28, of the 300 block of East Lewis Street was arrested Friday at 2:37 a.m., in the zero block of East Morningside Drive and charged with controlled substances possession prohibited. An investigation alleges Perez-Barraza was in possession of an empty bottle of alcohol, two knives, a surveillance camera, a glass smoking device and a bag containing a crystallized substance.

Cynthia L. Ward, 52, of the 1300 block of west Fifth Street was arrested in the 1700 block of West Second Street at 4:42 a.m. Friday and charged with being a public nuisance.

Candice Leeanne Myers, 40, of the 3300 block of Abbott Place was arrested Friday at 10:17 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Lea Avenue on an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to appear.

Gustavo Antonio Ramirez Jr., 19, of the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue, was arrested Saturday at 3 a.m. at home and charged with disorderly conduct after he was allegedly involved in a fight.

Allan Lowle Reed, 57, of the 900 block of Davidson Drive, was arrested Saturday at 5 p.m. in the 400 block of West Second Street and charged with being a public nuisance.

Johnny Delao Hernandez, 50, of the 1200 block of West Fourth Street was arrested Saturday at 6:48 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Union Avenue and charged with controlled substances possession prohibited. An investigation alleges he was in possession of amphetamines/methamphetamines.

Alex O. Castillo, 39, who is homeless, was arrested Saturday at 9:59 p.m. in the 500 block of South Virginia Avenue, and charged with failure to pay fines.

Marissa I. Linck, 48, of the 200 block of East Poe Street, was arrested Sunday at 3:18 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Atkinson Avenue and charged with controlled substances possession prohibited. An investigation alleges she was in possession of a syringe a glass pipe and 12 other prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Burglaries

Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Cornell Drive Saturday at 1:08 a.m. in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed a 60-inch flatscreen television set, a 32-inch flatscreen television set, and a display cabinet were stolen from a residence, after their front door was kicked in.

Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Cornell Drive Saturday at 3:12 a.m. in reference to a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Carver Drive Saturday at 9:56 a.m. in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed two display cabinets, a front door, pictures and picture frames and a bookshelf belonging to a resident in the home was damaged.

Police were dispatched to the zero block of South Forest Drive Saturday at 12:21 p.m. in reference to a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed several types of ammunition a backpack and medical kit with supplies was stolen from a vehicle.

Criminal damages

Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of North Main Street Friday at 8 a.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed the windshield to a vehicle was damaged.

Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Baylor Drive Saturday at 8:21 a.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed a vehicle was damaged.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of West Walnut Street Saturday at 3 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed a window was damaged.

Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of West 11 Street in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed a window belonging to a local business was damaged.

Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of North Main Street Sunday at 1:32 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed the driver’s side door to a vehicle was damaged.

Larcenies

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Redwood Street Friday at 8 p.m. in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed two longboard skateboards, valued at $300 were stolen from an individual.

Police were dispatched to the zero block of South Wildy Drive Saturday at 7:10 a.m. in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed two jackets and a duffel bag were stolen from an individual.

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Hobbs Street Saturday at 7 p.m. in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed a cellular phone was stolen from an individual.

Police were dispatched to the zero block of South Forrest Drive Sunday at 7:34 a.m. in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed the attempted theft of a vehicle.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Lady Demons go cold in district tourney opener Public invited to hear local author speak at Senior Circle Wednesday »