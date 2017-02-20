Username: 1

Roswell resident and Senior Circle member Lonna Enox will speak at the Senior Circle Book Club at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Enox has had three books published. The [auth] first book, “The Last Dance,” is placed in southwest New Mexico in a fictional town called Saddle Gap. The book is a mystery with a dash of romance.

She will have all three books on hand to sell and autograph. But come learn how she got started and what keeps her going. Her talk is open to the public.

Senior Circle is in the Wilshire Center, 2801 N. Main St., next door to Family Dollar.

