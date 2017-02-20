Username: 1

Carol[auth] ine Brooks, executive director of the Roswell Museum and Art Center, says the museum is well-respected in the region, but she and others are developing a plan to move it forward. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

As the Roswell Museum and Art Center nears its 80th anniversary in October, its new executive director is leading efforts to plan how it will become a stronger institution and city resource in the years ahead.

“I think the museum is in a really strong place,” said Caroline Brooks, who returned to the museum in November, this time as its lead staff member. “I know we are well-respected in the region.“

Most recently the gallery director with the Salem Art Association in Oregon, Brooks said her judgment about the museum comes from several factors.

These include her previous experience as assistant director for museum from 2004 to 2012, the reputation the museum has among industry professionals and the feedback she hears from visitors and community members.

“We wouldn’t have gotten to this point without community support,” she said. “People do say that it does improve the quality of their lives. People say it is one of the reasons they decide to retire here.”

Brooks, other staff members and volunteer leadership on both the museum board of trustees and the RMAC Foundation are developing the next three-year strategic plan for the city-owned museum at North Main and 11th streets.

Some of the early considerations as they draft the plan to be completed within a few months are how to make its thousands of collections in 12 galleries more accessible, finding new ways to generate income, completing a planetarium renovation project and considering new types of exhibits and spaces.

One of the issues considered is income. The museum, opened in 1937 as Works Progress Administration project and becoming a city unit in 1941, does not charge admission for any of its 35,000-plus visitors a year, including for people attending planetarium shows. It does earn some revenues from memberships, store sales, facility rentals and classes.

Free admission could change, Brooks said, who acknowledges that the museum is “heavily subsidized” at the current time.

Online budget documents indicate that the city allocated $1.12 million for the museum for the current fiscal year and projected revenues at $76,000. Revenues in 2016 were reported at $70,700.

“This is something we are considering, but is by no means set in stone: Might we start charging some kind of fee in the future?” she asked. “My thought is that we would be completely free for Chaves County residents, but maybe capitalize on the influx of tourists particularly over the summer period. Many times people do anticipate paying fees when they visit a facility such as ours, and so it wouldn’t be something that is out of the question to do.”

She said museum staff also are concerned about making more of their collections accessible to the public by adding online exhibits. About 1,000 pieces are already visible in an online gallery and its related database, but Brooks would want the numbers of pieces to increase significantly in coming years.

The collections at the museum famously include paintings by Georgia O’Keefe, Peter Hurd and Henriette Wyeth and historical documents and artifacts from aeronautics pioneer Robert H. Goddard.

Methods to increase the visibility and the significance of both are being considered. One idea is to create a new type of exhibit space in the 50,000-square-foot museum, a family discovery exhibit.

“People are pretty excited about that right now,” Brooks said. “We are not committed to that at the moment, but looking at ways that families can do interactives related to exhibits and galleries.”

She said the idea at this time is to create a rotating exhibit to change two or more times a year that would allow people of all ages to delve more deeply into the subject area of one of the museum’s collections.

The museum leaders also are thinking about how to do more to coordinate the Goddard exhibit with the planetarium, which is in the midst of a renovation project to upgrade to a digital projection system and refurbish the interior. That $373,750 project is expected to be completed by September.

“It is a valuable asset for Roswell now that we are updating it,” said Peggy Krantz, a member of the museum Board of Trustees for about three years. “That will be a real draw, and with that, we hope to enhance the Goddard exhibit and maybe add more science to it.”

Brooks said that the RMAC Foundation has raised a great deal of money toward the renovation project, having received sponsorships for about 48 of the 96 chairs in the planetarium and previously having obtained pledges and gifts of $174,000 from the city and individual donors. She added that the foundation typically raises $50,000 a year for the museum for its other collection and facility purposes.

Brooks also wants to improve the visibility of the physical location of the museum through banners, signs or other means.

“We have a very fine facility here,” she said. “It is very nice, but oftentimes people who don’t know us will just drive right by.”

Krantz agreed that improved marketing and branding are important to museum staff and volunteers, saying it already is known by seasoned museum personnel, as she found out during the director search, which drew candidates from around the nation. She added that she and others also would like to see more school-age youth using the museum on a regular basis.

How the museum might improve in future years could be put to the public, too, Brooks said.

She said museum staff might probably will seek the input of local educators, send out surveys to visitors or donors, or ask certain people to participate in a design charrette for any new spaces to be created.

“The plan is meant to be a loose road map,” Brooks said. “It is something to guide the staff forward but, within that, will be specific projects for which we will seek public input.”

