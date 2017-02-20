Username: 1

Dexter juni[auth] or forward Madison Bogle pokes the ball away from Capitan’s Dominique Valadez during the second half of the Lady Demons’ 31-19 loss to the visiting Lady Tigers Monday night at Lewis Gym in Dexter. (AJ Dickman Photo)

DEXTER — The Dexter Lady Demon basketball team struggled offensively all evening Monday as they fell to visiting Capitan 31-19 in the first round of the District 4-3A tourney inside Lewis Gym in Dexter.

It was definitely “the third time is the charm” mantra for the Lady Tigers as they outscored the hosts 17-5 in the final period to gain a measure of vindication after losing to the Demons twice earlier in the district season.

Coach Betty Elizondo could just simply shake her head and explain that her team did not play very well.

“We have had people injured and another of our starters got injured tonight and it seems like we just haven’t gotten a break all year,” she said. “It just seems like one of them is hurt or one is sick but we can’t be making excuses. The girls did hustle and did improve (throughout) the year.”

The majority of the fans could have a taken a nap and not missed much as Dexter led only 5-4 after the first quarter as both teams simply couldn’t find an offensive rhythm. The Demons got an early jumper from Anayee Carlos and a late three from Vianey Villalobos for the only Demon scoring.

The second quarter was more of the same – or possibly less of the same – as both teams managed only one hoop each. Madison Bogle got the lone hoop for the Demons as they played a very good defensive quarter, but could not get going on the offensive end.

Both teams started to show a little life offensively while the defenses continued to shine in the second half. The Demons’ Carlos at the top of the key continually disrupted the Tiger offense in the first half and Kassandra Madrid did the same in the second half.

In the third quarter, there were three lead changes and four ties as netither team could make a run. Both teams were content to stay in their zone defense and it seemed to work as neither team could pound it inside or hit consistently from the outside.

The Demons’ Bryana Munoz would get the Demons up 10-8 on a good give-and-go play from Bogle and her two freebies with 2:59 to go would give them another lead at 12-10. A final Munoz layup with 3 seconds to go would give the Demons a 14-14 tie heading into the final frame. Munoz and Bogle would end up with six points each on the evening.

The Demons came out strong in the fourth as Villalobos would get an early free throw and Bogle would follow with a three to give the Demons their largest lead at 18-14 with about seven minutes to play.

Unfortunately for the Demons, Bogle’s bucket would be their last as the Tigers outscored the hosts 17-1 from there on out. A final free throw by Villalobos would tie it at 19-all with four minutes to go, but the Demons could not buy a hoop – or a foul – or a break – from there to the conclusion of the game.

Although Elizondo praised her team’s defensive effort, she could not explain the implosion at the end of the game.

“We just could not catch a break. We had the shots, but we just could not get the ball in the basket,” she said.

The Tigers would hit 7 of 10 free throws down the stretch to gain the 31-19 victory to move to 12-14 on the year and increase their chances at an at-large berth into the state tourney.

The Demons (11-15) now must wait a week to see if their body of work during the season in one of the toughest districts is enough to garner a place in the 3A tourney.

