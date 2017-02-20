Dancing in the Den with the Angels
Aspiring young dancers had the opportunity to learn from the best in the land, Roswell High School’s Charlie’s [auth] Angels, during the team’s annual dance camp in the Coyote Den Monday. From toddlers to middle-schoolers, more than 200 kids showed up for the morning camp which featured plenty of laughs to go along with top-notch instruction from coach Kim Castro and the Angels. (David Rocha Photo)
