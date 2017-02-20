He just felt like running…for a good cause
Ultra-distance runner Rob Pope, aka Robla, who hails from Liverpool, England, was running through Roswell on Saturday on his way to Marshall, Maine, as he raises money for the World Wildlife Fund and Peace Direct. Pope said he gets his inspiration from movie character Forrest Gump, who ran across the United States in his Nike Cortez shoes. Pope’s also got a bushy [auth] beard like the famed Tom Hanks character. Pope is on his seventh pair of Nikes, even if they are fluorescent green and not the “old school” Cortez style. Green, however, is a good color to be wearing if you happen to be dropping by the International UFO Museum and Research Center. Pope started his long-distance journey in Mobile, Alabama, running west to Santa Monica, California. Pope is now crossing the U.S. from west to east, and hopes to be in Boston in time for the Boston Marathon on April 21. Pope is traveling with his girlfriend, who is driving their RV. He said they started out Saturday morning in Las Cruces. Although their next planned stop is Lubbock, Texas, Pope said he and his sweetheart plan to spend a day or two in the Alien City. “We plan an extended stay in Roswell. Roswell is just too cool, and we plan to stay a bit longer.” To follow Pope’s journey or donate to his cause, visit goingthedistancerun.com or track him down on Facebook. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)
