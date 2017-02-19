Username: 1

Above: Goddard’s Andres Villa, left, and Roswell’s Alfonso Sanchez tie up during the 195-pound state championship match in Rio Rancho Saturday. Villa capped off his undefeated season with a 8-2 win over Sanchez as the crosstown rivals finished 1-2. (Chandler Lessard Photo)

Below: Roswell’s Christian Sanchez, center, celebrates his 220-pound state championship victory following a tough 4-2 decision against Los Lunas’ Gerald Sanchez Saturday at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. (Chandler Lessard Photo)

Above: Goddard’s Gabriel Luiz battles Roswell’s Travis Alarcon in the consolation rounds at the state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho Saturday. Luiz got the pin over Alarcon to finish fifth in the 145-pound weight class. (Chandler Lessard Photo)

Below: The Goddard Rocket wrestling team celebrates a heavy haul of medals at the state wrestling tourney in Rio Rancho Saturday. (Guillermo Medrano Photo)

RIO RANCHO — It was a banner day for the two local wrestling squads at the New Mexico National Guard State Championship at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, NM. The Roswell Coyote wrestling team set school records for most state placers, most state finalists, most team points, and highest finish as they ended up in 5th place with 133 points, six state placers and five finalists. One of those finalists took the coveted state title as Christian Sanchez knocked off top-seeded Gerald Sanchez 4-2 to take the 220 crown.

The Goddard Rockets had a memorable day as well as they placed five on the podium with one state champion is Andres Villa. Villa capped a perfect 31-0 season with a gutty 8-2 win over cross-town foe Alfonso Sanchez in the finals at 195. Villa used three takedowns and two escapes to gain the victory. With the win, the Rockets finished in 10th place with 86 points.

Roswell High

The Coyotes used an amazing semi-final run to set the stage for all of the aforementioned school records. The Coyotes had six wrestlers and five advanced to the finals with only a heart-breaking last second loss by Travis Alarcon to mar the perfect run.

Alarcon lost at the buzzer to top-seeded and eventual champion Chris Robinson of Belen to fall into the consolation [auth] bracket. Alarcon’s heartbreak continued as he suffered two losses to finish in 6th place in the 145 weight class.

Nick Hernandez gutted out a 6-4 overtime win against Jacob Jiron of Capital to advance to the finals but suffered a close 5-3 decision to Jeremie Flores of Belen. Hernandez could not turn the Eagle grappler and could afford a stalling call as he had the early lead.

Gabriel Najar at 170 advanced to the final following a 5-1 win over Gabe Duckett of Miyamura, but got caught early by Lano Luna of Belen to finish in 2nd place. The junior finished with a gaudy 32-4 record. “It (the loss) was not what I planned on but it is what it is. I’ve got to learn from it and there is nothing but motivation from here on out,” said Najar. “I would like to thank my teammates for getting me through it. It’s been a good ride this year.”

Mike Hernandez at 182 hung on to down Cody Manuelito of Kirtland Central 8-5 to advance to the finals but lost a controversial decision to Rowdy Robinson of Belen 3-2. With the Belen grappler up 3-1 with :10 seconds to go, Hernandez got an escape and then ran after Robinson who was literally running away from him. In the ensuing chaos, Hernandez was awarded only one point and Robinson got the win.

Alfonso Sanchez easily advanced to the state finals with a pin over Sam Havey of Los Alamos, but then fell to Villa for the fourth time this year. Sanchez finished the season with a 20-4 record – all coming to Villa.

Christian Sanchez pulled off the surprise of the Coyote team as he got a pin of Michael Deherrera of Bloomfield in the semi’s and then used two escapes and a lone takedown to upset Gerald Sanchez. “This feels great,” stated a happy jovial Sanchez. “I would like to thank Josh Castillo, my practice partner, Tony Salvarrey, Isaac Montes, Eddie Macias, and mostly I would like to thank God and my coaches.”

The Coyotes will return the majority of their team for the 2018 season and look to surpass their school records set this year. The future really looks bright for Coyote wrestling.

First-year coach Jesse Boggs was ecstatic with his team’s run. “My heart is bleeding for the guys who did not get their state championship but, being objective, we had a really great season. It’s the foundation for the future that I hope we can continue to achieve. Top five is fantastic for us; five in the finals – I am really happy with my guys that showed up to wrestle today.”

Goddard Rockets

The big story for the Rockets was, of course, the unblemished run of Villa. After wrestling a cautious semi-final match in which he beat Robbie Jaramillo of Valencia 4-2, the senior took care of business in the finals besting a game Fonzie Sanchez 8-2. Villa becomes only the third Rocket wrestler to finish undefeated in a season joining David Anaya and Luis Terrazas. This was only the second all Roswell final at state – the first being in 2005 when Roswell’s Chris Esparza downed James Hervey for the 112 title.

David Soto at 285 overcame a major weight deficit to claim third place following a tough 3-1 decision over Josh Ashley of Miyamura. Soto advanced to that match with a pin over Pope Mariano of Grants. “I’m pretty happy and excited,” beamed Soto. “This was my senior year. I couldn’t hold anything back (in the final match) and it’s an amazing feeling.” Soto didn’t think that weighing 205 in the 285 division was much of an issue. “It was a little bit of a challenge. I was wrestling bigger guys than me but I started to get a feel for them and I’m not a week guy either – I’m pretty strong so that really helped me a lot.”

Senior Joseph Medrano took 4th place at 170 following another tough loss to T.J. Kim of Academy. Medrano had loss to Kim in Friday’s quarterfinals but battled all the way back to the third place match. Medrano pinned Everett Mendoza of Del Norte and Gabe Duckett of Miyamura to reach the final match with Kim, who he fell to 4-2. “I really want to thank my coaches for all they have done for me,” stated Medrano. “I’ve been working my butt off for these four years I’ve been wrestling and I’m so happy to get fourth place. I’m blessed. I’m very proud of my self.”

Gabriel Luiz at 145 got a measure of vindication as he pinned Alarcon for 5th place after falling by pin in Friday’s quarterfinals. Luiz shook off a tough 3-2 loss in the prior match as he was not rewarded a late takedown due to a clock malfunction.

Jeremiah Esparza came back from an early 5-0 deficit to defeat Abel Barraza of Capital 8-6 in overtime. Esparza had advanced to the medal round with a gritty 3-1 win over Matt Ebright of Deming in a rematch of the district championship a week ago. “(Finishing in the top five) feels pretty good,” stated Esparza. “Going into the Deming match I knew it was going to be tough but I knew exactly what I had to do and didn’t expect any less.”

Coach Jaime Martinez was pleased with the day’s performances. “I think we did pretty good. We should have had a couple more, but things didn’t work out. Overall, they wrestled really tough. Andres came through and finished undefeated; David Soto came in third, he was a big surprise to get up in there; then we had Joey Medrano who did a great job; Jeremiah Esparza who started out rough this year but came through in the end with 5th place; and, then Gabe Luiz came back and got fifth and pinned Travis Alarcon. I think we did really well and these guys never gave up. They worked hard and I’m pretty proud of what they did.”

Following Villa’s dramatic win, a large contingent of Rocket fans, former wrestlers, and his family congratulated coach Jaime Martinez for a final successful year. Martinez is retiring from the sport after 27 years. He was the longest current tenured head coach in the state at the state meet. Martinez has coached nine state champions and numerous state placers while at the helm of the Rocket program.

