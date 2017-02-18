The week ahead
Monday, Feb. 20
President’s Day. Many government, business offices closed.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
City of Roswell Occupancy Tax Board, 2:30 p.m., City Hall conference [auth] room, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
South Park Cemetery Board, 4 p.m., South Park conference room, 3101 S. Main St.
Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission (ETZ), 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place
Thursday, Feb. 23
Roswell Public Library Board, 4 p.m., Library Bondurant Room, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave.
City of Roswell Legal Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall conference room, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
