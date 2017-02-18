No lack of cheer at Rocket Spirit Fest
Above: Roswell High School’s Charlie’s Angels Dance Team pose with a collection of trophies and plaques Saturday. The Angels won the District 4-5A Dance [auth] Championship and will next look to capture a sixth-straight and 11th overall state title in late March. (David Rocha Photo)
Below: Roswell cheerleaders accept a trophy during Saturday’s Rocket Spiritfest at Goddard High School. (David Rocha Photo)
Goddard senior cheerleaders Megan Hubbard, left, and Alyssa Mince accept a trophy during the Rockets’ home spirit meet, Rocket Spiritfest, Saturday at Goddard’s Ground Zero Gym. (David Rocha Photo)
