No lack of cheer at Rocket Spirit Fest

February 18, 2017 • Local Sports

Above: Roswell High School’s Charlie’s Angels Dance Team pose with a collection of trophies and plaques Saturday. The Angels won the District 4-5A Dance [auth] Championship and will next look to capture a sixth-straight and 11th overall state title in late March. (David Rocha Photo)

Below: Roswell cheerleaders accept a trophy during Saturday’s Rocket Spiritfest at Goddard High School. (David Rocha Photo)

Goddard senior cheerleaders Megan Hubbard, left, and Alyssa Mince accept a trophy during the Rockets’ home spirit meet, Rocket Spiritfest, Saturday at Goddard’s Ground Zero Gym. (David Rocha Photo)

