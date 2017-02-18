Username: 1

Perusing one of her favorite his[auth] tory books in front of one of her many book shelves, Bonnie Montgomery never tires of learning more about how life was lived by our ancestors. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

What do you call someone who is always talking about others? No, not like that. What do you call them when they purposely listen to the stories of Roswell’s eldest citizens, and preserve those stories with a relish for life and a love for people that makes every story come alive in joy?

We call her Bonnie Montgomery.

Her dear friend, Barbara Evans, says it best: “Bonnie’s the facilitator. She gets people together. She makes things happen. She cares a lot about people and preserving their histories.”

Montgomery’s roots in Roswell go back a good century, and yet she grew up in Texas, only to come here in 2004.

“She has made Roswell her home,” Evans said, “and has made it every bit as much her home as any home-towner I know. She plays an important role for people who have stories to preserve.”

C.F. Montgomery was a local physician, and mayor of Roswell when he died in the flu epidemic of 1918. His son was 10 years old at the time.

“My father was 10 at the time that his father died,” Montgomery said. “He and his mother moved back to Missouri. Later, he went on to go to medical school; then he married my mother and they came to Roswell in 1937. They made wonderful friends.”

Montgomery has always had a soft spot in her heart for New Mexico.

“I’m the luckiest person in the world to be living here,” Montgomery said. “I’ve met such wonderful people. I love the sky. You can be in the country in 10 minutes. I’ve met so many people of huge achievement and they’re the modest, silent giants.”

Montgomery’s not the type to let the world pass her by.

“When I moved here, I did not know anyone but I went to our world-class library and checked out ‘Roundup on the Pecos,’” Montgomery said. “Martha Bean and Morgan Nelson made the book possible.”

Her trademark empathy kicked in as she read.

“When I think after reading ‘Roundup on the Pecos,’” Montgomery said, “how harsh life was especially for a woman, coming here on a buckboard, living in a sod house with centipedes, rattle snakes and scorpions. You had to grow your own food. It took a whole day to wash clothes, you had to start the fire first. How many people could adapt to that kind of life? It was so harsh!”

Montgomery’s love of history may have been encouraged by her neighbor.

“When I lived in Houston, I lived in the Rice University area, and I baby sat for my neighbor’s son, Larry McMurtry’s son,” she said. “Any time that he’s interviewed, people ask him about the American West. It was really harsh. Don’t have this romantic notion of the American West with the stage coach, a big ranch and white faced Herefords.”

Her degree is no surprise to anyone.

“I graduated as a Gold Key Honor Society member at the University of Houston,” Montgomery said. “I majored in history.”

Montgomery works for the Historical Foundation. Her coworker Janice Dunnahoo has enjoyed building a friendship.

“I think the world of her,” Dunnahoo said. “She’s a little ray of sunshine, and a good friend. She is a hard worker. I trust her opinion about archiving things I have questions on, like grants and such.”

Their mutual friendships have brought them closer.

“She introduced me to Lowell Hughes, and I just love him,” Dunnahoo said. “She and I were mutual friends with Tom Dunlap, she and Tom were very close. We grieved together.”

The two work tirelessly together in support of area history.

“She has organized a few dinners,” Dunnahoo said. “When Morgan donated the last of his things, she organized a dinner in the middle of the summer. He had people here from New Mexico State University. There were invited dignitaries and Bonnie was a little unsure about the food they had requested. I felt honored that she wanted my opinion in that, so I helped her make out a menu.”

Dunnahoo, well known for her direct honesty, has a respect for Montgomery that was wholly earned.

“Bonnie is a good all around person,” Dunnahoo said, “and if she doesn’t know about something with her job she knows who to ask and she will ask. She’s not afraid to say she doesn’t know something. She’s very humble.”

Montgomery’s friend, Mimi des Cognets, admires her courage.

“I think she’s a brave survivor,” des Cognets said. “She came here from Houston and immediately got to work helping people.”

One of Montgomery’s silent giants, Morgan Nelson, speaks of her with affection.

“She’s absolutely a jewel in the community because she takes care of people out of her own heart,” Nelson said. “She is the most kind-hearted person that I know of.”

When asked to tell her story, the first thing Montgomery will say is, “This is not about me.”

She will then proceed to tell you why she is the luckiest person in the world, and she means every word of it. Living in Roswell and caring so deeply for its history and people have Montgomery glowing with pride and joy. This is one transplant that Roswell is better for the having.

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Curtis

« The week ahead Cruising ‘old school’ with a ’59 Edsel »