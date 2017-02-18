Username: 1

A date has been set next month for Roswell firefighters to decide if they will form their own union, joining other first responders in the city who are part of collective bargaining units.

The city of Roswell’s Labor Management Relations [auth] Board established the parameters of the election to be held March 13 during a meeting Wednesday at City Hall.

The election among firefighters will be held from 6:30 to 9 a.m. and from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fire Station 1 at 200 S. Richardson Ave. The City Clerk’s Office will oversee the election.

The unionization process at the Roswell Fire Department was initiated after a petition was filed with the city on Jan. 13 by Roswell Fire Department employees interested in forming a collective bargaining unit. Roswell firefighters submitted cards of interest to the labor board in January.

A total of 48 cards were certified from current firefighters, more than 30 percent the requisite amount to initiate an unionization effort under state law and city ordinance.

The Labor Management Relations Board sat other parameters Wednesday for the March 13 election, notices of which are to be posted at fire stations by Feb. 27, while approving a consent election agreement by a 2-0 vote.

Rich Olson, chair of the Labor Management Relations Board, and board member Pauline Ponce voted in favor of the consent election agreement. Board member Eugene M. De Los Santos did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.

The city clerk is to provide a registered poll worker to serve as election supervisor.

“Do we have any other role after approval of this agreement?” Olson asked.

Dina Holcomb, an attorney representing the city in the unionization process, said another labor board meeting must be held more than five work days after the election. Parties may file objections to any conduct during the elections, which the labor board would have to hear. The board will also certify the election results, and determine if a sufficient number of firefighters had voted to unionize.

In order for the vote to be successful, a majority of those voting must vote cast ballots in favor of the union’s formation and at least 40 percent of the potentially affected employees must vote.

Approval of the firefighters’ union is not contingent on City Council approval.

If the RFD does unionize, about RFD 70 employees would form the Roswell Professional Fire Fighters Association, which would be affiliated with the International Association of Fire Fighters. Those represented by the union would include firefighters at the rank of lieutenant and below, to include firefighters, recruits and others.

In other business Wednesday, the Labor Management Relations Board voted 2-0 to set an April 28 hearing date beginning at 9 a.m. to consider a prohibited practice complaint from the Roswell Police Officers’ Association that was filed Jan. 24.

Frederick Mowrer, the attorney for the Roswell Police Officers’ Association, is also the attorney for the potential Roswell Professional Firefighters’ Association. Mowrer said scheduling the hearing in late April would give the parties time to seek a resolution.

“That would give the parties time to see if they could work out any kind of compromise and/or agreement, and if not, then we could always go to a hearing,” Mowrer said.

Attorneys said a single day hearing on April 28 should be sufficient time for the labor board to hear the prohibited practice complaint.

Witness lists, exhibits, pre-hearing briefs and proposed findings of conclusions are due at 5 p.m. April 21.

The prohibited practice complaint against the city and Roswell Police Department alleges they violated a collective bargaining agreement by not paying step raises that were due in January 2017 and July 2016.

The city’s police officers formed the Roswell Police Officers’ Association in 1995, for sworn police officers from the rank of sergeant down. The RPOA and city have entered into a series of collective bargaining agreements since then, concerning wages, working conditions and job security.

The city’s other collective bargaining unit is the city’s Utility Workers of America Local 51.

