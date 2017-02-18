Username: 1

Above: Dexter junior guard Joseph Cobos looks for an open teammate during the Demons’ 51-36 vic[auth] tory over the district-rival Falcons in Loving Saturday. Cobos scored seven points, including two 3s. (Jeannie Harris Photo)

Below: Dexter junior forward Vianey Villalobos drives to the basket during the Lady Demons’ 65-39 loss to the eighth-ranked Loving Lady Falcons Saturday. (Jeannie Harris Photo)

The Dexter Demons capped off the regular season by pulling away from the Loving Falcons late for a 51-36 road victory and a 6-2 mark in District 4-3A, good enough to wrap up the No. 2 seed for the upcoming district tournament.

Senior post Dayton Harris led Dexter with 14 points, sophomore guard Jonah Chavez had 10, sophomore guard Jarren Amaro contributed nine and junior guard Joseph Cobos chipped in 7, including two key 3-pointers.

“They were in the zone (defense) for the most part and they went into a 1-3-1 and starting trapping,” said Dexter head coach Ron Grant. “So we spread everything out, made them start chasing us. We were pretty good form the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and we also made some fantastic extra passes for wide open layups behind them. We used their over-aggressiveness to our advantage.”

While multiple Demons have been getting it done on the offensive end, it’s the team defense that really makes Dexter go.

“We held them to 36 points at their place and they have played everyone close there,” said Dexter head coach Ron Grant. “For us to come out with a double-digit win and a strong defensive performance is good. If we can keep that intensity going, I think we can make a bit of a run.”

The Demons will host a district tourney game Thursday and if they win, they’ll travel to top-seeded Eunice Saturday for a shot at the district tourney championship.

The Lady Demons struggled to create offense early, only scoring eight points to No. 8 Loving’s 32 in the first half. Scoring picked up for Dexter in the second half, but the gap was too much to overcome in the 65-39 loss.

Related Posts

About the Author: ajdickman

« Broncos drop another pair to Garden City No lack of cheer at Rocket Spirit Fest »