Above: Roswell resident Basil Lane, 21, with his prized possession, a 1959 Edsel Ranger [auth] that is still running strong. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)

Below: Ah, yes. A trip back in time to the good ol’ days when you could pop open a car hood and, with a single glance, find the coil and the master cylinder. Lane said he had both the starter and generator rebuilt. But other than that, the car has been fairly reliable. Peek under the hood at the engine in the photo on the right. Above, Lane, 21, with his prized possession, a 1959 Edsel Ranger that is still running strong. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)

A front plate put on the car by a former owner. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)

His car is more than twice as old as he is. By 16 years. While most men his age are driving newer, flashier cars like Scions, Hondas or revamped versions of Ford’s classic pony car, the Mustang, 21-year-old Basil Lane is the proud owner of a 1959 Edsel Ranger.

Lane said he bought the car last September from a man in Clovis.

“I was just passing through town and saw it,” he said. “I stopped and talked to the man who owned it, and he really didn’t like the car.”

But Lane did. “I like the car. I’ve always liked old cars.”

Lane said they negotiated a price — $1,000 for an American classic that had only 20,000 miles on the odometer. The odometer now reads 60,000.

Lane said he was practically raised by an uncle in Washington State who loved everything from the 1950s, and that some of his uncle’s passion for that bygone era of bobby socks and pompadours rubbed off on him.

About the only thing that isn’t original on the car — a black four-door with a “three-on-the-tree” manual transmission — is the stereo his friend helped him install.

But when Lane starts the car, you won’t hear any of that ilk from recent Grammy winners Lukas Graham, Beyoncé or Chance the Rapper blasting through the speakers.

Instead, it’s the voice of Ricky Nelson, the ‘50s and ‘60s teen idol who died in a plane crash in 1985. Lane also is a fan of Buddy Holly, who also died in a plane crash and who recorded at Norman Petty Studios in Clovis, and pop/doo-wop group The Fleetwoods.

Lane’s penchant for everything ‘50s doesn’t stop there. He likes old movies, too.

“Last night I watched ‘The Day the Earth Stood Still,’” he told the Daily Record.

In this black-and-white sci-fi classic, a benevolent humanoid alien and his ominous 8-foot-tall robot land their spaceship in Washington D.C., to foretell the impending demise of the human race if its leaders engage in global nuclear conflict.

Lane works as a clerk at the Brewer convenience store on North Main Street, where he parks the car in front of the store. He said customers ask him “all day long” about the car, and when he’s out on the road, “Everybody is staring at it. It’s obscure. It’s different.”

It is indeed rare to see an Edsel on the road these days, as they were only manufactured for three years — 1958 to 1960.

The automobile’s manufacturer, Ford Motor Co., had high expectations that the Edsel would become its dream machine and make significant inroads into the market shares of General Motors and Chrysler.

Ford invested heavily in a yearlong teaser campaign (A 1957 CBS TV special, “The Edsel Show,” featured Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong and Rosemary Clooney), leading consumers to believe that the Edsel was the car of the future. This was an expectation that Ford failed to deliver, despite innovative features like the push-button Teletouch transmission shifting system in the center of the steering wheel. (Several of its so-called “innovations” had already been available on other American cars, like the long-defunct Studebaker.)

After it was unveiled to the public, the Edsel was considered unattractive, overpriced and overhyped. Many people said its distinctive, vertical-oval-shaped front grill made it look like a “Pontiac sucking on a lemon.”

With its exaggerated — or even grotesque — body styling, the Edsel never gained popularity with contemporary American car buyers and sold poorly. Ford lost $250 million (just over $2 billion in 2017 dollars), while the very name “Edsel” became a synonym for a commercial failure.

Lane, however, said the Edsel’s commercial flop is part of the reason he is drawn to the car.

In the past, Lane said he had some struggles of his own, so he can relate to the car’s troubled and short-lived history.

Asked if he plans to restore it, Lane answered no.

“I’d like to keep it the way it is. It has character,” he said. “But if I had the money, I’d buy another car.”

There isn’t much of a collectors’ market for Edsels, although a mint-condition convertible can rake in a cool 100 grand.

Under the hood of Lane’s Edsel Ranger is a modest 223-cubic-inch straight six with a single-barrel carburetor (The biggest Edsel motor was the E-475, which was a 410-cubic-inch V8 that put out 345 horsepower.)

Despite its relatively small engine, the Ranger only gets around 12 mpg, according to what Lane has found on the internet.

“It depends on how you drive it,” he said of its lack of fuel efficiency.

Asked how much the steel and chrome battleship-on-wheels weighs, Lane doesn’t know exactly, but can take a good guess. “It weighs as much as four cows. It’s a heavy car.”

Lane said the Edsel is reliable, as long as he maintains it. It has a new battery and tires, and Lane has had the generator (the predecessor of the alternator) and starter rebuilt.

At first, Lane said finding parts at chain auto parts stores was a challenge, because “for the longest time Edsels weren’t even in the (computer) systems at the stores.”

Fortunately for Lane and other Edsel owners, other Ford models of the day, such as the Fairlane and Galaxie, had parts that also will fit on an Edsel.

Being the ‘50s aficionados that he is, Lane said he would like to see a day when Roswell has a drive-in movie theater, like the long-closed Star-lite, and “old school” drive-in restaurants.

He’d also like to see a “bumper repair shop,” like in the good ol’ days when car bumpers were made from real metal and you could have them “rechromed” when they got scratched up.

Though the Edsel’s price was right for a young man looking to own his first set of wheels, you probably can bet that even as Lane gets older he likely won’t buy a car with all those new-fangled features like single-point fuel injectors, GPS and collision-avoidance systems.

“This is my first car, so it had to be an old one. But I don’t want to own anything else.”

