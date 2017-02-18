Username: 1

Broncos’ Onix Vega beats the throw to the plate after a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning by teammate McCoy Pearce during the first [auth] of two games against the Garden City Broncbusters Saturday at NMMI Ballpark. The Broncos fell in both games, 11-8 and 9-0. (Laura Brown Photo)

On another beautiful weekend for baseball in where the weather cooperated for the NMMI Bronco’s home series, the Garden City Community College Broncbusters did not cooperate much at all by taking both ends of Saturday’s double-header 11-8 and 9-0 and sweeping the four-game series.

NMMI was able to swing the bats well in the first game pounding out 13 hits to match Garden City in that category but could not push enough baserunners across to keep up with the Broncbusters in the scoring column. Garden City opened the game with two runs but NMMI was able to answer with four runs in the bottom of the first on Jordan Williams’s three-run laser shot of a homerun that followed singles from Cub Turcotte and Onix Vega. McCoy Pearce matched that a batter latter with a towering shot off of the left field light standard to put the Broncos up 4-2.

Garden City answered with a five-run 2nd inning with a double, two hit-batsmen, a two-RBI single and then a two-RBI triple by GCCC’s Rafael Villela. The fifth run came off of a wild pitch that plated Villela and put Garden City up 7-4. They would tack on another run in the 4th from Broncbuster Conner Reynolds third of four homeruns on the weekend series, two more in the 6th and an insurance run in the 7th.

NMMI added one of their own in the 5th inning off of Pearce’s sac-fly that brought Vega home to pull within 8-5 and another in the 6th when Alex Pimentel led off the inning with a double and came home on Angel Colon’s RBI single that made the score 10-6 at that point

The Broncos were not to go down without a fight in the bottom of the 7th when Bobby Galindo led off with a walk, moved to third on Pearce’s single and then scored on a wild pitch. Pearce would eventually move up to third on another wild pitch and score on Luis Rivera’s RBI groundout. That was all NMMI could muster though and fell 11-8.

Vega would finish 3-3 with two runs scored and Pearce was 2-3 with the homer and two runs and two RBIs. Pimentel and Colon also finished with multiple hits both going 2-4 with each a double. Zach Gonzales started the game for NMMI and took the loss with 7 runs in the 1-1/3 innings off of 7 hits. Goddard alum Ricky Roybal came on in relief and threw 4- 1/3 innings surrendering only 3 hits and 3 runs and 3 walks while striking out 8 Garden City batters.

In the second game, the NMMI bats were pretty much put on ice as they were only able to scatter 6 hits throughout the game and leaving two runners stranded in scoring position in the first, bases loaded in the 6th and another on third in the 7th. Vega was able to add a couple more hits going 2-3 while Jesse Watson, Adam Abeyta, and Michael Salcedo added singles and Jordan Williams legging out a hustle double.

Garden City was able to plate a runner in the 1st, two in the 2nd and 3rd innings each, three in the 4th and another in the 6th. Reynolds added his fourth homer with a two-run shot in that 4th inning.

With the weekend series sweep, NMMI falls to 6-6 on the year and will host the Dodge City Conquistadors in a single 9-inning game on Friday, a noon doubleheader on Saturday and finish with a single game on Sunday.

