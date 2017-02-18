Username: 1

Roswell Daily Record

More than business is booming at the eighth annual Baby Boomer Business Expo & More event that takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Roswell Convention & Civic Center, 912 N. Main St.

There will be businesses and organizations dressing up in the spirit of the era while providing information on a variety of topics pertinent to baby boomers. There will also be speakers, entertainment, a silent auction, door prizes and a raffle.

This year’s theme is “Saturday Night Live” and other popular movies from the 1970s.

This year, the raffle will benefit Homes For Heroes of Chaves County Inc., an organization that serves veterans and first responders.

“I started it as ‘A Heroes Banquet’ eight years ago,” said CEO Bob Power. “I had a [auth] long-term goal of starting Homes For Heroes in 10 years and the banquets were getting popular.”

There were setbacks five years after the banquets started to plan Homes For Heroes.

“We became a nonprofit organization in March in 2016,” Power said. “We started with a committee of six people, including veterans, first responders, community leaders and Barbara Gomez.”

Homes For Heroes of Chaves County Inc. is not affiliated with any other program.

“Heroes of Chaves County is for disabled veterans, first responders or families of veterans or first responders who were killed in the line of duty,” Power said. “Our original intention was only to provide homes, mortgage-free homes for family members of those veterans or first responders who were killed in the line of duty, but then we realized that doesn’t happen very often in Chaves County.

“We decided to open the doors and help in more than one way.”

The organization provides mortgage-free homes.

“The most recent case was a man that needed a hot water heater, he is a disabled veteran and we bought it for him. Everything is so expensive,” Power said.

“Most people who have applied in the last year were not qualified. They had too much income. We are there to help the ones who are needy. It depends on the family if they qualify. Like first responders, if they get injured in the line of duty, they get workers’ compensation and other help that the veterans don’t get. Their income will be too high for us. They can afford to do the things themselves. We want to help the people who are more or less indigent.”

Raffle tickets are $10 each and can be purchased before the expo at Zia Gun Shop, 1907 N. Main St., or Champion Motorsports, 2801 W. Second St. They will be sold at the expo on the day of the event until 3:50 p.m. with the prizes awarded at 4 p.m. First prize is a 2017 Kawasaki BRUTE FORCE, second prize is a Ruger 10 22-caliber rifle donated by Zia Guns and third prize is a $100 gift certificate. Vendor booths are still available.

For more information about the Baby Boomer Business Expo & More, visit its Facebook page or contact organizer Barbara Gomez at 575-626-8033 or plan-itproduction.com.

For more information about Homes for Heroes, email hforh15@yahoo.com or call 575-420-6394.

