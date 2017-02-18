Username: 1

Advertising





Anna Marie Essary passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at home in Dexter, NM at the age of 69.

She was born on January 19, 1948, [auth] to Dorothy Hill and Max Harry Chirstensen in Salt Lake City, UT as the first of 11 children to bless the family.

She was known as a loving wife to Warren Dale Essary as well as a mother to Dennis Ray, Tammy Lynn, Lisa Ann, Arthur Eugene, Annette Michelle, Christy Marie, Sherri LaRue, and two step-children David and Shelia. She was also a grandmother to 18 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

She worked at the NICU at the University of Utah Hospital and Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah for close to 11 years before having to retire. She loved music and children and would at times help with the music at church. She had dreams to be part of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir but was not able to in this life. She is now singing with the angels above after leaving this physical world to join the loved ones who have passed before.

Her viewing will be on Sunday, February 19, 2017, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home located at 910 S. Main St, Roswell, NM. Services will be held on Monday, February 20, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 2201 W. Country Club Road, Roswell, NM.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Albert Herrera The week ahead »