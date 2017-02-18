Username: 1

It is with deep and heavy sadness that we announce the passing of a great man, Albert “Beto” Herrera, 67, of Roswell, NM. He went home to heaven peacefully, on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. He was born on May 13, 1949, to Antonio and Frances Herrera in Roswell, NM.

He had a passion for life like no other, which made him a strong man and a fighter for life. Spending time with his children and grandchildren was what he loved doing most. Albert also enjoyed fishing and hunting. Playing the card game, 31, was one of his favorite things to do with his grandkids, whom he taught how to cheat very well!

Albert was preceded in death by his [auth] parents, Antonio and Frances Herrera; brothers, Julio, Willie, and Richard Herrera; sisters: Isabel Sepulveda and Lillie Aguilar; and his grandson, Zachary Perez.

Albert is survived by sons: Albert “Peedy” Ortega, Carlos Porras, and Cristhian Martinez; daughters: Melissa Hoffman, Cheryl Ortega, and Erika Herrera; special son-in-law, Alex Linares; grandchildren: Merissa, Alicia, Teeka, Gabriel Ortega, Zachary Herrera, Steven, Nana, Martha, Jeremy Perez, James Ortega, Alyssa, Alexa, Alina Linares, Sebastian, and Carlos Herrera; great-grandchildren: Aubryana, Marciano Madrid, Adayln Lucero, Mia, Jazzlynn, and Jayden Perez, who he loved and cherished very much; brothers: Robert Herrera and Yolanda, Paul Herrera and Antonia, Monroy Herrera and Eva, and Henry Herrera and Rose; sister: Priscilla Mendoza, and Nives.

Honorary Pallbearers are Alex Linares, grandchildren, special niece, Aileen Gomez, and special grandson, Jeremy Perez.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Perez, Robert Valero, Cynthia Chino, Vernon Aguilar, Aileen Gomez, and Jerry Heisey.

Viewing will be held Monday, February 20, 2017, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Immediately following the viewing, a Prayer Service will be at 7 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Obituary was lovingly written by Albert’s family.

A tribute of Albert’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to be chosen to serve Albert Herrera’s family in their time of need.

Your Smile

Though your smile

is gone forever

and your hand

we cannot touch,

Still we have so many memories of the one

we loved so much.

Your memory is our

keepsake with which

we will never part,

God had you

in His keeping,

we have you in our hearts.

It is sad to walk

the road alone,

Instead of side by side.

But to all

there comes a moment,

When the ways

of life divide.

You gave us

years of happiness,

then came sorrow

and tears.

But you left us

beautiful memories,

We will treasure

through the years.

