Username: 1

We all have our morning rituals, it creates the atmosphere to ready our minds to take on the world. Some like silence with coffee, some check-in, tag [auth] and absorb social media sites and some sleep in. It is what we do every day and no matter what, when we get up, we all do something.

Something mundane, something purposeful, some thing that leads to another thing leading to another until we have crafted our day. Whether we craft it purposefully, or we ping-pong in a reactive state, our thinking creates our existence. We create our atmosphere of heaven or hell, on earth.

Our lives are demarcated by occurrences that are tied together via a combination of happenstance and our direct will. Our thinking guides our will and can create the greatest change in our lives. Your thoughts create your day. When faced with an issue, we manifest a negative or positive atmosphere.

We all know “that person” for whom nothing can go right. They are victims of everything around them; their cellphone just died, the store is out of bananas, it was supposed to be sunny and it is overcast. They have chosen toxicity for their personal atmosphere. Scripture instructs, “Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.” (Ephesians 6:16) Darts are the thoughts that will derail you and mislead you.

Two people lose their job. One is devastated, and for the other it’s the best thing that could have happened. The difference is personal atmosphere. Your perspective highlights both the path to entrepreneurial success and the path to homelessness. There is a choice, that choice is yours. If we imagine perspectives on an issue in terms of 360-longitudinal and 360-latitudinal lines on a sphere, your perspective is but one of those 129,600 intersections.

Sometimes that singular view works and sometimes it does not. Seeing the flipside of the coin opens up another set of possibilities. By widening our view, we see other crosses on the sphere and the subtle differences between them. We must then refrain from attaching our value judgments to any before seeing them on their own merit; vetting them in detail and considering each outcome.

Consider that God’s view is from the center of the sphere; understanding that for God, each cross on the sphere becomes a sphere ad infinitum, framing an infinitesimal part of omniscience. From that multi-view, He sees every cross simultaneously, formulating no affinity for any; He simply allows His established Word to teach, comfort and inspire us to choose the cross that creates our best atmosphere.

God — Omnipresent, Omnipotent and Omniscient, has considered all consequences and contingencies with His fore knowledge.He loves us and empowers us to succeed, granting us wisdom, and power based on our faith, so we can be more and more like Him. Employing the omniscient Word of God is to be empowered by His Holy Spirit for knowledge and wisdom. Scripture teaches, “Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the Word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear.” (Hebrews 11:3)

The aspects of life inhabit many crosses of numerous spheres. We all stand on different crosses, failing to consider another or dismissing them is an error. The viewpoint of different crosses may not change our point of view, instead it allows us to see the manifested experiences of others. It is to this ideal that we must strive.

When faced with a difficult situation, you draw upon experience and expertise but you must also draw upon a multi-view to enhance your ingenuity toward a resolution. A widened perspective provides answers to many of our problems, especially relating to fulfilling our duty of providing for the needs of our neighbors; the sharing of our resources and the giving of ourselves. This is true worship. “God is a Spirit: And they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.” (John 4:24)

The magnitude of God is infinite and is beyond our thinking; the finite cannot comprehend the infinite. God provides us understanding through our meditation on His Word. Discernment is God’s gift to man to prod him toward knowledge, wisdom and understanding. The thoughts we have and act upon give us a creative life or a destructive one. Diverse responses to the same issue create the atmospheres of heaven or hell.

The Holy Spirit flashes discernment in the theater of our imagination showing the consequences of those things we espouse and attract to ourselves. Judgment, pettiness and the stance of singular-view perspective leave no wiggle room. The singular thinking and ideology will mire you in whatever atmosphere you are creating.

When you woke up this morning, you went through your morning ritual. It began a cascade of things that created your day, all enveloped in your personal atmosphere. Whether it was full of joy or contaminated with minute annoyances, the questions are the same. How do I see life? Is it what I want it to be?

The limits we place on our thinking correspond to the limits we place on our lives. To move closer to God’s perfect multi-view takes discipline and courage. The discipline is to strive to see different crosses on the sphere every day, and the courage to abandon what has served us in the past and admit that we can be better.

———

Landjur Abukusumo is the pastor of Washington Chapel Christian Worship Center. He may be reached at 575-622-3306, or by email at labukusumo@icloud.com. The Daily Record invites local pastors to submit guest columns to rotate in this weekly feature. For more information, call managing editor Timothy P. Howsare at 575-622-7710, Ext. 301, or email editor@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Snippets: Afterthoughts on the passing scene Flora E. Lee »