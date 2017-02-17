Username: 1

Change takes over

The perception that last week’s school board election would usher in change became a reality this week when Superintendent Tom Burris resigned his position. It will now be up to the incoming board, which gets sworn in next month, to select his replacement.

It’s a fresh start in a district that’s been struggling with low teacher morale, a so-so assessment from the state and other c[auth] hallenges. We wish Susan Sanchez, who was named the interim superintendent at Thursday’s meeting, success as the process of finding a new leader takes place.

Meanwhile, back at city hall

Seems the city of Roswell can’t find a city manager, or even an interim city manager, willing to stay for any length of time. Paula Hertwig-Hopkins is the latest to leave prematurely, after less than two months on the job, reportedly for personal reasons.

Now, city engineer Louis Najar is back in the driver’s seat, pending council approval, which he’ll get on March 9. He’s done it once already, for a brief time after Steve Polasek, the city’s latest “permanent” city manager, left last summer. Now we’re told Najar will stay in the spot until the post is filled. We hope so, city government could use the stability.

More meat to the base

Thanks in now small part to the dairy industry, Chaves County is the state’s largest agricultural producer, and it’s about to get stronger with a new and expanded beef processing plant in the works. On Thursday, county commissioners approved a rezoning request from Jose A. Madrid, owner of USA Beef Packing LLC, for 14 acres east of Roswell, a necessary move to expand the plant that’s there now.

Plans are to slaughter up to 200 cattle a day once the plant is expanded and gets up to speed, employing up to 60 people within a year. The beef will then be sold for human consumption.

And we quote

“I think it has the momentum to carry it all the way to getting a signature from the governor.”

— State Sen. Cliff Pirtle, on his Mountain Daylight Permanent New Mexico Time bill, which would place the state on daylight saving time year-round. The bill has now passed a Senate committee 8-0, moving it closer to a full floor vote.

