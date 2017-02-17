Username: 1

After [auth] a successful operation to repair his club foot at Shriners Hospitals For Children in Los Angeles, Christian Sentell is wheeled away by his “Mimi,” Shirley Hannon. Hannon is raising her grandson in Roswell and found Shriners through her customers at work. (Submitted Photo)

There was a time when you saw a Shriner in uniform and took notice. You knew there was a man who was absolutely devoted to the well-being of children. A man who would reach out to underprivileged children. Shriners set a standard that made you proud to know them.

Now most people see Shriners in uniform and think they’re just men in funny hats driving small motorcycles. Much has changed over the years, but not the Shriners’ devotion to children they can help.

Every Shriner has their ears to the ground, paying attention for children in need. Their friends in Freemasonry are right there beside them, looking to connect a child in need with the Shriner’s long respected hospital network, for care they may not get anywhere else.

Shirley Hannon has been raising her grandson, Christian Sentell, from the day he was born. Sentell was born with an orthopedic challenge.

“Christian is 8,” Hannon said. “He was born with a club foot. I had been taking him to UNC Carrie Tingley Hospital in Albuquerque since he was 4 days old. And since he was 5 years old, they had to put different braces on him.”

It became clear the braces were not keeping up with the boy.

“The last brace kept turning,” Hannon said. “They said they couldn’t fix it until he was a teenager.”

Hannon knew she had to try something new. She turned to the best people she knows. Her friends and customers at work.

“I work at Billy Ray’s,” Hannon said. “That’s my sister- and brother-in-law’s place, and many of my customers are a part of my Billy Ray’s family. They have been there for us through it all. I knew I needed a second opinion. I talked to a lot of different guys.”

Her Billy Ray’s Restaurant and Lounge family didn’t let her down.

“Mark Daniels came in to where I work,” Hannon said. “He said, ‘I can take care of that for you.’ He left, came back and Dave Brown was with him.”

After that, things moved along surprisingly quickly.

“It had to be a God thing,” Hannon said. “Dave brought me the application, I filled it in, we had the appointment for three weeks later, and a doctor from Los Angeles, who only comes there twice a year, was there. I took Christian to Albuquerque, where we met with Dr. Cho. He did X-rays and examined his foot and said, ‘I can fix that so that when it heals, he won’t need a brace.’”

Shriners International has been helping children since 1922. Over the years, their network has grown to 22 hospitals all over the nation, and they specialize in treating children with burns, cleft palates, spinal injuries and orthopedic challenges.

Brown is a second generation shriner.

“I went down and I met Shirley,” Brown said. “(Christian) had been through one of our clinics.”

The Shriners network is far-reaching.

“We have a mini clinic where the child is evaluated,” Brown said. “It’s like telemedicine. One of our other hospitals is online watching the entire examination and X-rays. We do these clinics in Albuquerque and Hobbs. They are evaluated in a mini clinic to see if the shriners can actually do anything for the child. If it’s beyond our doctors then they’re told up front.”

For Christian they were able to make a difference.

“We flew to LA,” Hannon said. “We stayed at the Ronald McDonald House. We met the doctor and he told us what he was going to do. We stayed the whole week.”

Hannon had a handful of worries. Her friends already had them figured out.

“I was worried that Christian had never flown,” Hannon said. “I couldn’t afford a week off. My Billy Ray’s family and the Shriners made it so that I didn’t have to worry about anything but taking care of my boy. Some of my Billy Ray’s family gave me the money to take Christian to Universal Studios the day before his surgery. I made the whole trip a big adventure because I knew the surgery was going to be a bit much for him.”

The surgery took two and a half hours and was declared a success.

“Last month we flew back,” Hannon said. “They took his cast off. Right now he’s learning to walk again. He has a wheelchair to get between the school and the portable. Otherwise he uses a walker. He has to build all those muscles back up to be able to walk on his own again, and in time he will.”

Former New Mexico State Sen. Tim Jennings, a long-time Shriner, met the family at the airport.

“The Shriners look for children with disabilities,” Jennings said. “We look for those who need health care that cannot be provided locally and do our best to get it provided for them. I think that by getting Christian the services he needed while he’s still so young, he’ll have greater movement as an adult and have a better chance in life.”

Hannon said her grandson is not one to be kept down.

“Christian likes to play soccer,” Hannon said. “We’ve never let him have a disability. When he had trouble running, he would hop and bounce it back in place and keep playing. He’s always been pretty strong willed.”

When someone makes the most of the help they’ve received, it feeds the souls of the helpers. With Christian’s outlook on life it’s a safe bet that years from now Brown will still be glad he told Daniels “Rock ‘n’ roll, let’s get on it!’

To volunteer with the Shriners, or to let them know of a child in need, contact any Shriner. Brown can be reached at 575-637-8987, and said he is glad to hear of any opportunity to make a child’s life better.

Keep an eye out for the Shriners annual onion sale, too. Every year, Shriners sell 10-pound bags of New Mexico Sweet Carzalia Onions to raise money to continue helping the children.

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

