Ramon O. Lucero, age 81, of Sacramento, California, passed away on Friday (February 10, 2017) at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Born in Arabela, NM to Roger and Maria Lucero, Ray met and married his wife, [auth] Dolores Alvarado, of 63 years in Roswell, NM. Soon after they moved to Placerville, California where they raised their family and built a successful construction business.

Ray spent his life devoted to his family, coaching little league, raising horses, and playing cards with his friends. Wherever Ray went, he either had a friend waiting or made one when he arrived. He spent the majority of his retirement in Roswell, NM fulfilling his dream of breeding and racing quarter horses.

Ray was extremely loving and proud of his four daughters and two sons: Sadie Webb, Rita Borgman, Roman Lucero, Kim Lucero, Helen Prater, and Frank Lucero. He is also survived by his 10 grandkids, 18 great grandkids — with one on the way!

