Carol Ann Moorhead (left) presented quilts, specially made by the Pecos Valley Quilters for the parents and each [auth] of the children, as their new home was dedicated by Habitat for Humanity Thursday. Martin Gamez Jr. and his wife Jennifer Nunez received gifts from the Home Garden Club as well as a family Bible and a homeowner’s handbook. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

What do you get when you build 10 houses next to each other and provide 10 low-income families with the chance to help build and then purchase their own homes? When you’re Roswell’s Habitat for Humanity, you get the satisfaction of 10 jobs well done.

Bob Williams is the treasurer for Roswell’s Habitat for Humanity.

“Habitat for Humanity has been in Roswell since December of 1995,” Williams said. “We have just dedicated our 17th house.”

With 17 houses total throughout town, the 10 are all on one street.

“A lady donated lots on East Beech Street,” Williams said. “We’ve built on 10 of them.” The upshot is, not only do 10 hardworking low-income families have new homes, but a low-income neighborhood has been re-gentrified and has children playing and families working together in the community.

The young couple who now own this most recently dedicated house are Martin and Jennifer. He works for the city and she is a stay-at-home mom, taking care of four kids. Getting to this point is quite the process.

“We have a gathering of families who are interested,” Williams said. “We usually get about 40 families. We explain the program, the fact that we’re not building it for them, they’re building it with us. That we’re entering into a family partnership. We check their credit rating and do a background check.

“We filter those down to 12 or 15 families who get interviewed by the family selection committee. We do home visits of those we’re interested in, then we filter it down to about four if we can. The financial criteria is the ability to pay for the mortgage. We do not ever want to foreclose.”

Considering the financial requirements, this program is focused on lending a hand up rather than giving a hand out.

“We look at incomes of less than $19,000 per year,” Williams said. “We focus on low-income families. We want to make sure that they feel satisfied with the mortgage and can pay it.”

These families start at the bottom.

“A lot of them are living in shacks or cheap old mobile homes and paying upward of $500 a month,” Williams said. “A mortgage runs between $210 and $320 a month on a 20-year note.”

Of all 17 houses, they’ve sold, there has not been one default.

“Fortunately we’ve never had a foreclosure,” Williams said. “The board works with families to the nth degree because we do not want to foreclose. We aren’t in it for profit, we’re in it to help people. If it ever did happen we would work with another family to get them into the home.”

One family did sell the house back.

“We did have one family move,” Williams said, “so we bought the house back from them and sold it to another family in need. They worked to rehab the house. It had been occupied about five years by that time. That family also helped us with another house.”

There is great dignity in hard work and in community effort. The effect shows in these families.

“By the fact that they help build their home,” Williams said, “they see the people that come to help build their home. They become friends with us and it’s a whole different feel for entering into a new future. We really work to make sure that things work for them.

“We request a single parent do 250 hours of work, and from a two parent home, we ask 350. Their family and friends can donate hours to help them.”

They do what they can to reduce the cost to the families.

“We have donations toward the house which we use to reduce the mortage on each house,” Williams said. “We have the carpenter’s club in which we ask people to pledge anywhere from $50 to $100 on average every time we build a house. The carpenter’s club comes up with about $3,000 per year to reduce the mortgage.

“We build houses for about $65,000. After donations, we sell them for under $60,000.”

Roswell’s Habitat for Humanity has been building steadily for a while no thanks to a generous benefactor.

“We received a gift from the Sally Pacheco estate,” Williams said. “Sally Pacheco lived around Tinnie. When she died she left funds to four or five nonprofits in the area. We received a gift of over $200k. That really helped because we do not have to worry about whether we can afford to build the next house.”

With more volunteers, Williams said they could do more.

“We build one house per year with all volunteers, no paid staff,” Williams said. “Bigger communities have paid staff, but we’ve never gone that direction and probably won’t.”

They take their relationship with the entire community very seriously, too.

“We maintain a non-discriminatory policy in all procedures,” Williams said. “All volunteers, all subcontractors, everything is non-discriminatory.”

Upcoming for 2017, Habitat for Humanity in Roswell has two major events.

“We have a ground-breaking coming up soon for another family,” Williams said. “Later this year we will be burning a mortgage from one of our earliest houses.”

To help out Habitat for Humanity or to apply for assistance, contact them through their website, habitatroswell.org.

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

