I have been thinking lately how we have this inclination to hold those who perform certain services to a [auth] higher standard than we do the regular person on the street.

I say this knowing I am just as guilty as any other who has seen an official vehicle speeding by and wondered if there truly was an emergency, or if the driver was simply in a hurry to get home. I know there is nothing I hate worse than to see a police vehicle pass me on the highway when I am doing the designated speed limit and the same thought always comes to mind. “Why can they speed and get away with it when I can’t?”

I’ve been thinking of this since a reader sent me an email in reply to last week’s column where offense was taken at my choice of words. This scathing admonishment of my terrible use of grammar made me realize I had forgotten to put my “English Teacher” hat on when I was writing the article and needed to pay closer attention to the words I was placing out there for the community to read. It also brought my own feelings to bear on each and every time I have held others to a higher standard when I too felt they had not acted in a manner according to their station.

I feel it stems from our nature to have all things even in life. How often have you been upset as you waited in line, only to have someone try and get ahead of you. There is a phrase we all know as “cutting,” which is right up there with capital murder and kidnapping!

Of course, I’m being facetious, but don’t we all feel our blood pressure rise just a little when we see someone do this? We want an even playing field, and when that field suddenly becomes a little too loaded on one side, aren’t we just a bit upset?

There are many in positions of power who occasionally fall from grace as they are found to be lacking in the very virtues we believed them to possess when they were placed in that role. We hold them to a higher standard and woe be unto them if they ever disappoint us. Our elected officials are perfect targets for this elevated standard and we expect them to be model citizens who always act in the best interests of their constituents.

I suppose this may be the reason why negative politics are such an effective tool in the destruction of one candidate over another. I can’t say for sure, but I imagine there are individuals in political action groups whose sole duty is to find dirt on the opposition. This is my own opinion and may be incorrect, but it certainly makes for good movies!

Is this a fair and just outlook on humanity, or does the candle of mercy need to be lit and used when we gaze into the shortcomings of others? I, like you, live in a society of political correctness where too often, I am always considering what is the right way to confront an issue. I also consider how my opinion will be measured and weighed, and if I have been found wanting. This is a line from one of my favorite moves titled, “A Knight’s Tale.” The villain uses it as a put down to his competitor in the jousting tournaments early on in the film, but at the end, when the hero has vanquished him in combat, it is used to end the movie.

As I’ve grown older, my beliefs have become more solidified and crusted over with all of the experiences, judgments and opinions of a lifetime. But lately, I have come to the understanding that we need to be criticized from time to time to chip away at those crusty edges, so that in the end, we can look at life through a clearer lens and not the one we use all the time that carries with it a predisposed view of life.

Does this mean we need to be wearing our hat at all times if we are considered an expert in a field? No, I think it is OK to take off that hat and let us be judged, not by our expertise, but by our humanity. Perhaps that police officer is hurrying to make the shift change in order to get home and spend some time with the kids tossing a ball around. Maybe the judge we see in court needs a day to be just Joe, who likes having a beer in his hand while he watches the fireworks display.

I don’t know about you, but my rose-colored glasses are coming off, and if you want to join me, then I ain’t kidding when I say, c’mon, the water’s fine!

Jose Mike Jimenez is a freelance writer and was an instructor at ENMU-R until his retirement. He can be reached at jmikejimenez@hotmail.com.

