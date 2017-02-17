Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled [auth] substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Jose Duran Valverde, 35, of the 200 block of East Bonney Street, was arrested Thursday at 10:52 p.m., in the 300 block of East Bland Street and charged with the unlawful use of a license during a traffic stop.

Alfred Jose Rodriguez, 40, of the 1200 block of East 17th Street was arrested Thursday in the 1700 block of North Missouri Avenue Thursday at 11:50 p.m., and charged with public nuisance.

Desmond John Williams, 42, of the 1400 block of East 17th Street was arrested Thursday at 10:52 p.m., and charged with failure to pay fines. During a search, officers allege they found a glass smoking device on his person.

Burglary

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Cypress Avenue Thursday at 8:21 a.m., in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed a sound system and two DVD players stolen from a residence.

Thefts

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Monroe Avenue Thursday at 5:06 p.m., in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed a wallet, assorted jewelry, a cellular phone and assorted power tools were stolen from an individual.

Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of North Main Street Thursday at 6:09 p.m., in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed four flax seals and a weed block stolen from a local business.

