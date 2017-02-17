Username: 1

Above: Fourteen businesses and 11 charities were involved in the MainStreet has a Heart fundraising campaign that culminated in presentations Friday. Stealing a lot of the spotlight was Nacho the burro and Schnapps the lama from the Runyan Ranches Rescue Zoo, which received $200 in donations from two downtown stores. From left are Christina Bogle, owner of the T-Shirt Factory; Camryn Henington, owner of Shoes to be Happy; and Camille Figueroa, manager of Runyan Ranches. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Below: Business owners and managers, nonprofit group representatives and community leaders, including Mayor Dennis Kintigh, seventh from left, shared the stage with a burro and a lama for National Random Acts of Kindness Day Friday afternoon, when MainStreet businesses presented money and goods they had raised to help 11 nonprofit groups. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Various MainStreet Roswell businesses presented donations to local [auth] nonprofits Friday afternoon of more than $1,145 in cash as well as many toys, blankets, clothing items and pet supplies as part of the first “MainStreet has a Heart” fundraising campaign.

The presentations were made at the downtown Reischman Park on North Main Street to coincide with National Random Act of Kindness Day. Mayor Dennis Kintigh attended the gathering, as did other city staff and Hispano Chamber and Roswell Chamber of Commerce members.

MainStreet Executive Director Kathleen Lay said that the charitable effort began at a recent monthly stakeholder meeting.

“Each month, we talk about what we might do. They said February is really all about love and showing that you care, so we should give something to others,” she said.

Fourteen MainStreet organizations participated in the effort which kicked off Feb. 3 with the First Friday event. Each merchant selected whatever organization it wanted to help and chose how it wanted to raise the money or goods for donations. Eleven local philanthropic groups benefited from the effort.

Once Again Consignment donated $600 to the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) therapy dog program by gifting 100 percent of the after-tax revenues from certain items sold in her store. The items actually brought in $590.56.

“But when my employees saw that, they said, no way are we going to let you present that. We’re going to give an even amount,” said owner Molly Boyles, “so they donated the rest.”

Besides Once Again and CASA, the benefactor-beneficiary match-ups included the following: Builder’s Do-It Center and Third Street Station BBQ donating to Habitat for Humanity; Ancient of Days and Nifty 50s Gift Shop benefiting the Roswell Refuge for Battered Adults; Casa Bella Boutique giving to the Starting Line; Bullock’s Jewelry and Papa John’s Pizza contributing to the Assurance Home; Main Street Arts donating to the Roswell Museum and Arts Center scholarship fund; Tascosa Office Supplies giving to the Roswell Humane Society; Imagine That Scrapbooks & Gifts donating to the Roswell Homeless coalition; Shoes to be Happy and the T-Shirt Factory benefiting the Runyan Ranches Rescue Zoo; Books Again giving to the Roswell Public Library; and Alien Zone/Area 51 store contributing toys to the Lindsey Callaway Memorial Toy Drive.

Chaves County Cancer Fund also was represented, having received funds from an October “Zombie Walk” event sponsored by MainStreet.

MainStreet Roswell, part of statewide and national MainStreet organizations, seeks to preserve historic downtown structures as well as works to boost business and development in the downtown area.

