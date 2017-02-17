Username: 1

Goddard senior Desi Flores puts up a 3-pointer during the Lady Rockets' 64-43 win over the Artesia Lady Bulldogs Friday at Ground Zero Gym. Flores finished with 12 points, including two 3-pointers and a 4-for-4 performance from the free-throw line. The win earned Goddard the No. 2 seed for the District 4-5A tournament.

Good shooting, crisp inside assists, some timely offensive rebound putbacks and a strong second quarter from junior Camaryn Villalpando propelled the Lady Rockets to a 64-43 home win over Artesia Friday night to close the regular season with the wind at Goddard’s back.

The Lady Bulldogs had a 16-13 lead heading into the second quarter when Villalpando scored 10 of her game-high 17 points on five buckets, helping the Lady Rockets turn a 33-28 halftime lead into a blowout after holding Artesia to just 15 points in the second half.

Villalpando said her squad is peaking at the right time, after closing the regular season with four straight wins, including a 39-36 home thriller over top-ranked crosstown rival Roswell last week and a 63-42 win at Artesia Feb. 3 to start the four-game winning streak. Villalpando, who sank a 3-pointer in the first quarter, said she became more aggressive in the second quarter after a discussion with coach Jared Neighbors.

“I started off good, then coach got kind of mad at me because I didn’t shoot when I was wide open,” she said. “So then he pulled me out, and I just went in and did what he told me to.”

Villalpando’s 17 points was her highest offensive output since she scored 19 points Dec. 6 against Los Lunas.

“She plays well for us,” Neighbors said. “I’m not surprised by her output at all because she’s a player. She’s capable of doing that. Now, she’s going to start doing it consistently and bringing it every night. She really starts peaking. Last year, she had a great playoff game. She really stepped up her game tonight.”

Three Lady Rockets scored in double figures Friday. In addition to Villalpando’s 17, senior Micaela Kolker had 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Senior Desi Flores also had 12 points, including two 3-pointers and a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

“We talk about being selfless and making sure we get the extra pass, like you might have a shot, but someone else could have a better shot,” Villalpando said. “So we try and do that a lot.”

Sophomore Bailey Beene had seven points, senior Lara Carrica had six, senior Katherine Kolker and junior Eden Wiggins each had four points, and senior Victoria Dennis chipped in a bucket.

“Desi and Micaela hit some big shots, they both had 12,” Neighbors said. “Three people were in double figures and a few others were close. So our balance is key to what we’re doing right now.”

Goddard got up early Friday, but the game tightened midway through the first quarter after a 3-pointer from Lady Bulldog senior Gracie Tesillo made it 7-6 Goddard. Another 3-pointer from Tesillo gave Artesia a 10-9 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter, as Lady Bulldog coach Jeff Houghtaling began mass substitutions of five players at a time.

Tesillo led Artesia in scoring with 14 points, including three 3-pointers, while going 3-for-4 from the charity stripe.

Artesia got up 15-9 with 1:37 left in the first quarter when sophomore Kyrah Gonzales launched a 3-pointer from the top of the key that bounced up off the rim and dropped in. Gonzales finished with six points on two 3-pointers in the first quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs got their largest lead of the night after junior Gracie Puentes sank a free throw to make it 16-9 with 1:22 left in the opening frame. Puentes finished with 12 points, going 4-for-6 from the line.

An inside bucket from Beene and pair of free throws from Villalpando helped Goddard chip away at the lead, down 16-13 after the first quarter.

A 3-pointer from Beene tied the game at 16-16 early in the second quarter.

Another 3-pointer from Micaela Kolker gave Goddard a 19-16 lead, but Artesia junior Alexa Riggs responded with a long 3-pointer to tie it at 19-19. Riggs finished with five points.

Artesia got the lead again on another long 3-pointer from Tesillo that made it 24-23 Lady Bulldogs midway through the second quarter, but it would prove to be Artesia’s last lead of the night.

A long shot from Carrica put Goddard back on top 25-24, a short jumper from Villalpando made it 27-24, a pair of free throws from Flores made it 29-24, and an offensive rebound for a bucket from Villalpando made it 31-24 as Goddard ran off seven unanswered points.

“We just started finding the open person, and I think just the ball movement was fantastic,” Neighbors said. “And Villalpando did a great job of flashing to the opening spots, and the girls found her. The girls are just great about finding the open shooter, whether it’s down low, outside.”

A pair of free throws from Artesia junior Kali Crandall, who had four points on 4-for-4 shooting from the line, cut Goddard’s lead to 31-26.

Villalpando scored an inside bucket right before the halftime buzzer after recovering a loose ball and putting up a pressed shot that dropped in and made it 33-28 Goddard at halftime.

The Lady Rockets took over early in the third quarter on some nifty ball movement from Villalpando to Micaela Kolker back to Villalpando to make it 35-28.

Flores then executed a steal and passed to Micaela Kolker for a layup that made it 37-28 and prompted Houghtaling to call a timeout.

A pair of 3-pointers from Micaela Kolker and Flores and a bucket from Dennis put Goddard up 45-30 midway through the third quarter.

Goddard went up 50-34 late in the third quarter on a drive to the bucket by Katherine Kolker. An inside bucket from Artesia freshman Kinli Taylor ended the third quarter scoring, with Goddard up 50-36.

A pair of consecutive assists put the game away. A great assist from Carrica to Villalpando inside put Goddard up 54-36. A backdoor pass from Katherine Kolker to Flores made it 56-36 with five minutes to go.

A 3-pointer from Flores made it 59-38 midway through the fourth quarter, in which Artesia only scored seven points.

Goddard went up 61-41 when Micaela Kolker drove the lane, missed the bucket, but put back the offensive rebound.

Neighbors said his girls played tough as the game became physical in the final frame.

“It got real physical, so I felt we handled that,” he said. “That’s stuff we’ve been stressing, rebounding, protecting the ball. We did shoot better today than we had the last few district games. I’m just pleased with how we’re progressing right now and hopefully we’re getting ready to peak at the right time.”

The last bucket of the night, a fast break layup from Wiggins off an assist from Micaela Kolker that reached the 64-43 finale, was indicative of Goddard’s ball movement.

“It’s good to have some inside presence because a lot of people tend to think we’re just a 3-point shooting team,” Neighbors said. “It’s great to have that contribution down low that Villalpando and Lara had. Lara had more points than she’s used to, and Bailey Beene. Those three getting inside buckets is nice for our inside-outside game.”

Goddard finished the regular season 18-8 (4-2). Artesia dropped to 13-12, (0-6).

Villalpando said the Lady Rockets are ready for the postseason, with the momentum in their favor.

“Yes, it’s game on,” she said.

