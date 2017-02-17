Username: 1

LOVINGTON — The Roswell Lady Coyotes captured the District 4-5A regular-season title and the No. 1 seed for next week’s district tourney with a 65-40 victory over the Lady Wildcats Friday night in Lovington.

After getting the night off against Artesia Tuesday, senior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda scored a game-high 24 points.

Junior guard Kaitlyn Holl finished with 14 and sophomore forward Alex Gonzales had her second-consecutive double-digit scoring performance with 12.

“The other girls really stepped up and Alex has kind of [auth] come out of nowhere,” said Roswell assistant coach James Scott. “It’s nice to be able to bring her or Bo (Valeria Bonilla) off the bench and neither one gives us a drop off.”

First-year head coach Fernie Sanchez elaborated on a game that featured six Lady Coyote scorers.

“Jaedyn’s scoring tonight was probably because of the work Alex and Kaitlyn did,” he said. “The girls scored early, which made life easier for Jaedyn because she could play more free and not worry about the box-and-one, the triangle-and-two, those junk defenses that teams throw at her.”

Roswell held a 12-point cushion at halftime, up 32-20, but Holl’s fast second-half start helped the Lady Coyotes put the game away.

“Kaitlyn came out of the break with eight-straight points, which blew the game open,” said Sanchez. “We held them to three points in the third, but they scored 17 in the final quarter. We had pulled our top girls by the 3-minute mark.”

With the No. 1 seed for the district tournament, the Lady Coyotes will wait to see who they will play in the Coyote Den Friday night.

The likely answer is the Goddard Lady Rockets, which defeated Artesia to take the No. 2 seed.

“At this point, we’re ready for anyone that shows up,” Sanchez said. “But obviously, there’s a little revenge factor. We’d like another shot at Goddard and we want to give them a better game this time. Hopefully that works out.”

