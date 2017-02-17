Username: 1

Flora E. Lee has changed her address! Three weeks ago, she was moving furniture around her house, and now, as of February 15, 2017, she’s rearranging Heaven.

Flora was born on March 24, 1921, in Lawton, OK, to William Daniel Blanscet and LeNora Ellen (Lowery) Blanscet. She was united in marriage to Robert E. Lee, Jr. on September 16, 1936, in Carlsbad, NM. And most important, they gave their lives to Christ in 1938. They enjoyed almost 73 years together before his Home-going in August 2009. She was “almost 96,” (as she [auth] would proudly tell anyone who asked) as she recently danced her way into her glorified body.

Flora is survived by her twin sister, Lora Charvoz, of Coolidge, AZ; their “baby brother,” Lawrence Blanscet “almost 94,” (Ethel) of Roswell, NM; daughters: Ella Storms, (Stormy) also of Roswell, NM, Thelma Guendler, (Alan) of Denton, TX; son, Eddie Lee, (Linda) of El Paso, TX; Elaine Wallen, (Steve) of Carlsbad, NM; Shay Patterson, (Donnie) of Lake Dallas, TX; plus 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren, (including the 3 on their way).

She was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by her sweet husband, her father and mother, 3 sisters, 3 brothers, and multiple other family members and precious friends.

Visitation will be at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Monday, February 20, 2017, from noon to 7 p.m., with Flora’s family greeting friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Her celebration service will be on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at 10 a.m., with the graveside ceremony following at South Park Cemetery.

Flora lived her life with such passion that anyone who crossed her path was quickly drawn to her. She was a mighty prayer warrior and Godly matriarch. Although we mourn her absence in our daily lives, we also celebrate her vibrant spirit and the legacy she leaves for us to carry on.

Obituary was lovingly written by Flora’s family.

A tribute of Flora’s life may be found at www.andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.

Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to be chosen to serve Flora E. Lee’s family in their time of need.

