Who is that masked man? It’s top-seeded Coyote junior Gabriel Najar downing Daniel Duarte of Bloomfield 15-8 in the quarterfinals of the state wrestling championships in Rio Rancho Friday. Najar will take a 31-3 record into the semifinals against Gabe Duckett of Miyamura today at the Santa Ana Star Center. (Chandler Lessard Photo)

RIO RANCHO – Both the Roswell High and Goddard High wrestling teams shined on day one at the New Mexico National Guard State Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho on Friday. The Coyotes shined a little brighter as they placed six in today’s semifinal round and are currently in fourth place with 70 points. The Rockets bounced back from a tough quarterfinal round with some key consolation wins and still have six in contention for medals while scoring 44 points.

Roswell Coyotes

The Coyotes used their strength in the upper weights to turn in a brilliant performance and have already broken the Roswell High school record for most state placers as all six competitors are guaranteed to medal.

Travis Alarcon at 145 pounds dominated Nathaniel Rubio of Del Norte 13-4 and then pinned Gabe Luiz of Goddard late in the [auth] match to advance to the semifinals.

Nick Hernandez at 160, seeded second, recorded two falls to advance to face Jacob Jiron of Capital in today’s semis. Hernandez owns an earlier victory over Jiron way back in the season-opening Capital Invite.

Michael Hernandez, Nick’s brother, did the same, as he recorded two quick first-period pins to advance to the semis. Hernandez, the No. 2 seed, faces Cody Manuelito of Kirtland Central for the right to wrestle in the finals.

Alfonso Sanchez, seeded second, recorded two pins and appears primed to advance to the state finals with a 21-3 record, where he’s likely to face Goddard’s undefeated Andres Villa.

Christian Sanchez, also seeded second, followed his teammates with two quick pins and now needs one more victory to advance to the state finals.

Gabe Najar, the top seed at 170 pounds, had a little tougher path to the semis, but still managed two dominant decision wins. Najar faces Gabe Duckett of Miyamura in the semis, a wrestler he beat earlier in the season.

In the six semifinal matches, the Coyotes will be favored to win five of them which will keep them in the running for a coveted top-3 finish. Defending state champion Belen leads with 96.5 points followed by Capital with 82.5 and Aztec just one point ahead of the Coyotes.

Goddard Rockets

The Rockets still have six alive in the state tourney led by Andres Villa at 195 pound and David Soto at 285. The two big grapplers both advanced to the semifinal rounds with two early wins.

Villa, still undefeated at 29-0, recorded two pins over Josh Lafayette of Pius and Gavin White of Los Lunas. Soto hung on for a 6-2 win over Patrick Irish of Los Alamos in the opening round and then pinned Dade Lincoln of Gallup in the quarterfinals. Soto faces Estevan Chavez of Belen, the defending state champion, in the semifinal round today.

Luis Soto, at 120 pounds, is still alive in the consolation bracket after he downed Luke West of Kirtland 5-0 to advance to the second day. Soto pinned district opponent Jacob Mendoza of Deming in the opening round, but suffered a tough 7-3 loss to third-seeded Devon Martinez of Valencia in the quarters.

Gabe Luiz shook of his loss to Alarcon with an 8-1 win over Sebastian Martin of Academy. Luis opened the tourney with a big 14-2 upset over fifth-seeded Tyler Cordova-Justice of Los Lunas.

Joseph Medrano is still alive in the consolation bracket after dominating Devon Brown of Alamogordo 8-2. He came back from a controversial loss to third-seeded T.J. Kim of Academy in the quarters. Medrano was disqualified after an illegal move with the score tied at 4-all. Coach Martinez stated, “The ref basically made a judgement call. I tried to explain that it was to the side and not front-to-back, but he didn’t agree. All the Academy kid had to do then was lay down and take the win.”

Jeremiah Esparza finished the day at 2-1 and needs one more win to make it to the medal round. He beat 20-match winner Isaiah Jones of Kirtland Central 10-6 to advance and now must beat Matt Ebright of Deming to place.

Isaac Montes at 195 and Jeremiah Garcia at 138 both recorded pins but suffered losses in the final round to be eliminated.

Action continues for both squads at 9 a.m. in Rio Rancho with consolation rounds and semifinal rounds. Championship final rounds are expected to begin at 4 p.m.

