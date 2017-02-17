Username: 1

The No. 1 Roswell Coyotes wrapped up another undefeated District 4-5A campaign with a 74-58 road victory over the Lovington Wildcats Friday night.

“I think that’s five-straight years without a district loss, so that’s pretty neat,” said Roswell head coach Britt Cooper.

Four Coyotes put up double-figure points, but they all got there in very different ways.

Sophomore guard Tarren Burrola scored a game-high 29 points, including six 3-pointers and a 5-for-5 night from the charity stripe.

With senior guard DeSean Lacey and junior post [auth] Mauricio Mendoza out with injury, junior wing Isaiah Carmona took on a larger role in Friday’s contest, answering the challenge with 13 points, 11 in the first half.

“(Burrola and Carmona) kind of carried us early,” Cooper said. “Logan (Eaker) picked up two early fouls and we had to sit him most of the first half, so that really changed the game.”

Senior wing Chris Mesquita had 13 and Eaker finished with 11. Both players scored all their points in the second half.

“Chris played solid defense and had a good second half,” Cooper said. “Logan came on in the second half after sitting with foul trouble and he blocked two or three shots and changed a couple more.”

Lovington junior Allijah Ballard led the Wildcats with 26 points, but most of those were in the first half when Eaker was riding the pine.

Cooper was pleased with the effort from his players, especially considering only seven got in the game and all but one scored.

“We’re a little shorthanded, but Isaiah was solid, Luke Lara gave us good minutes in the first half. Overall it was a solid game for us.” Cooper said.

The Coyotes finish the regular season 20-4, good for the second best record in Class 5A (Farmington is 22-3 with much lower strength of schedule).

Roswell must now wait a week to find out who they will face for the district tournament championship on Saturday at the Coyote Den. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Author: ajdickman

