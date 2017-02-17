Username: 1

Roswell

Ongoing until March 18

The registration starts for Chaves County Senior Olympics at the Roswell Adult & Recreation Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave. $10 per person. The games take place from March 21 until May 14. For more information, call Sara Hall at 575-624-6719.

Roswell

Ongoing until June 18, 2017

“Duty, Honor, Art: The New Mexico Military Institute Collection”

While the New Mexico Military Institute has a long history of engaging the Roswell Museum and its holdings, NMMI also has its own significant collection of art and historical objects, including paintings, prints, and sculpture. In recognition of NMMI’s 125th anniversary, this exhibit [auth] will showcase the school’s art collection and highlight the Institute’s interaction with the Roswell Museum. The exhibit opens at 5 p.m. at the Hunter Gallery of the Roswell Museum and Art Center, 100 W. 11th St.

Roswell

Ongoing throughout the year

Art classes at The Gallery at Main Street Arts

The Gallery at Main Street Arts, 223 N. Main St., is offering various classes and activities throughout the month. Every Friday is Barbara Posuniak watercolor class for $25. For more information, call 575-625-5263 or 575-623-3213.

Santa Fe

Ongoing until March 15

New Mexico Girls Make Movies grant and Tale Writers Scholastic Script contest

The New Mexico Film Foundation announced two new grant programs for New Mexico. The New Mexico Girls Make Movies grant offers New Mexico girls and young women (ages 12 to 25) the opportunity to submit their original screenplays, shorts stories, comic books, poems, etc. for the chance to win a $1,000 production budget and the support of a professional film crew to turn their story into a short film. The top three finalists of both grant competitions will receive an invitation to the New Mexico Film Foundation gala at the Governor’s Mansion in April 2017 where their screenplays will be performed as staged readings. The staged readings are made possible through the support of the New Mexico Governor’s Mansion Foundation.

Hobbs

Ongoing until March 18

New Mexico Junior College Art Faculty exhibition and student art show

The show takes place at the Center for the Arts, 122 W. Broadway St., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit leacountyevents.com or call 575-391-2900.

Hobbs

Feb. 17

Professional boxing

Professional boxing by the School of Hard Knocks takes place at the Lea County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 5101 N. Lovington Hwy. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. For more information, visit leacountyevents.com or call 575-391-2900.

Roswell

Feb. 17

Live music

Cody Canada will perform at The Liberty Club, 312 N. Virginia Ave., at 6 p.m. This is for members of The Liberty Club and their invited guests only. Tickets start at $23.58 and are now on sale at thelibertyinc.com.

Hobbs

Feb. 18

FeBREWary fest

The second annual Hobbs FeBREWary fest takes place at the Lea County Event Center, 5101 N. Lovington Hwy. from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be tastes and sales of New Mexico’s finest brews and wines, live music and the “Fast and Foodious” food truck challenge. Admission is $25. Designated drivers get in for $5, an $35 VIP tickets for early entry includes free pour. Brewers and Wine Growers will put their best to the test. For more information, visit leacountyevents.com or call 575-391-2900.

Alamogordo

Feb. 18

Chocolate tasting

Join the Alamogordo Public Library, 920 Oregon Ave., for an afternoon of chocolate tasting. You will learn also about different types of chocolate and the history of this delicious treat. Cost is $5 and tickets can be purchased at the library circulation desk. There also will be door prizes and recipes. For more information, call 575-439-4148.

Alamogordo

Feb. 18

‘Play Me’ — The music of Neil Diamond

The highly acclaimed “Play Me” — a Neil Diamond tribute, comes to the Flickinger Center, 1110 N. New York Ave. The show features the incomparable talent of recording artist Chris Waggoner singing in the style of Neil Diamond. Backed by a seven-piece band and the “Diamonette” singers, the show is a high-powered tribute to the music and musical styling of the iconic Neil Diamond. Included with the concert is the Flickinger’s chocolate buffet beginning at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $16 for adults. High school children and younger get in for $8. For more information, visit flickingercenter.com or call 575-437-2202.

Carlsbad

Feb. 18

A photographic journey in Cuba

Mary Louise Shoemaker presents a photographic journey in Cuba. The presentation will be at 2 p.m. at the Carlsbad Museum & Art Center, 418 W. Fox St. For more information, call 575-887-0276.

Hobbs

Feb. 18

Fourth annual Black History Month celebration

The 2017 Black History Month celebration takes place from 2-4 p.m. at the Lea County Center for the Arts, 122 W. Broadway. The event features various live performances of music, dance and comedy by artists from all across the U.S. The event is open to all ages. Admission is $5 at the door. The celebration is open to all ages and free for all LCCA members, program sponsors and children under 18 years. Free door prizes will be given away. For more information, visit hobbsevents.org or call 575-397-ARTS.

Roswell

Feb. 18

Saturday night dance

The Roswell Adult & Recreation Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., is having their Saturday night dance at 6 p.m. $5 per person at the door. For more information, call 575-624-6718.

Portales

Feb. 18-19, 23-26

Musical ‘Pirates of Penzance’

Pyrotechnics including gunpowder flashes, and smoke and booms from cannons will be featured when Eastern New Mexico University presents the family musical “The Pirates of Penzance” by Gilbert and Sullivan the last two weekends of February on the main stage of the University Theatre Center. Show dates are Feb. 18, 23, 24, 25 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $7. Admittance for public school students is $3. For more information, visit enmu.edu/department-of-theatre-and-digital-filmmaking/university-theatre-center or call 575-562-2720.

Hobbs

Feb. 19

Free movie

“Young Frankenstein” starring Gene Wilder is showing for free at the Western Heritage Museum, 1 Thunderbird Circle. Popcorn and beverages will be available. For more information, visit nmjc.edu/museum/ or call 575-492-2678.

Roswell

Feb. 19

Live music

Keith Rea performs at Stellar Coffee Co., 315 N. Main St., at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 575-623-3711.

Roswell

Feb. 22

Robert H. Goddard Planetarium program

At 2 p.m. the program “Nebulas” and at 3:30 p.m. “Supernovas” are showing at the Robert H. Goddard Planetarium, 100 W. 11th St. The showings are for all ages. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org.

Artesia

Feb. 22

City Rockfest

The Artesia Arts Council presents City Rockfest with five Christian rock bands, including Seventh Day Slumber, Disciple, Project 86, Random Hero and Scarlet White. The concert takes place at the Estelle Yates Auditorium at the Artesia High School, 1002 W. Richardson Ave., with a VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets in pre-sale are $15 per person, at the door $20 and VIP tickets are $30. Students get in for free. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or call 575-746-4212.

Artesia

Feb. 22

Live music

The folk/rock duo Wait for What will perform at the Adobe Rose Restaurant, 1614 N. 13th St. at 6 p.m. For more information, visit adoberoserestaurant.com or call 575-746-6157.

