NMMI’s Game 2 starting pitcher Matthew Marquez went seven innings, giving up one earned run while striking out six Broncbusters. NMMI lost both games of Friday’s doubleheader against Garden City Community College, 5-2 and 5-4. (Laura Brown Photo)

The Bronco baseball team (6-4) dropped a pair of close, low-scoring games Friday, 5-2 and 5-4, to visiting Garden City Community College (9-3).

NMMI’s starting pitchers were solid, with Parker Bateman going six of the seven innings in Game 1 with just one earned run and six strikeouts while Matthew Marquez threw seven complete with one earned run and four Ks in the nine-inning nightcap.

But the Bronco bats, which had been producing 8.3 runs per game with a .320 team batting average, were a bit stumped by the control and depth of a Broncbuster pitching staff that threw 10 different pitchers, five in each game, keeping the NMMI offense off-balance.

“Pitching did fine,” said Bronco head coach Chris Cook. “We made little mistakes here and there and they made us pay by [auth] taking advantage of some of the opportunities that we gave them. We were actually able to minimize some of those — they could have scored a handful more runs with a couple more two-out hits. But pitching wasn’t our problem today, we just didn’t score. We’ve got to score eight runs or more in this league and in this type of baseball, and we didn’t do that today.”

NMMI had the lead early in Game 1, posting a single run in the bottom of the fourth after a one-out double by designated hitter Dustin Renfroe. Jordan Williams was then hit by a pitch, Kirby Pimentel singled up the middle to load the bases, and Angel Colon got the RBI walk with two outs.

But GCCC answered back with two in the top of the fifth to retake the lead off a pair of walks followed by a pair of singles.

The Broncos tied it at 2 in the bottom half of the stanza with Onix Vega leading off with a single, moving to second after Bobby Galindo was hit by a pitch, moving to third on a high-chopper to short by Luis Rivera, then scoring on a 4-3 ground out by Renfroe.

Neither team could score again until the top of the seventh, when the Broncbusters plated three runs off Renfroe in relief. NMMI went down in order in the bottom half to end Game 1.

In Game 2, GCCC struck first with a solo run in the top of third.

Vega tied it for NMMI with a single in the bottom of the fourth, later scoring from second on an RBI single by McCoy Pierce.

The Broncos plated their final three runs off four hits in their next at-bat in the bottom of the fifth, including a lead-off home run over the left field fence by Williams.

But Garden City slowly chipped away at the 4-1 NMMI lead, scoring one run in both the sixth and seventh innings.

After a scoreless eighth, GCCC got a pair of runs in the top of the ninth with a one-on homer by Connor Reynolds.

“In the first game, we left a lot of runners on and had plenty of opportunities with runners in scoring position and didn’t capitalize,” said coach Cook. “In Game 2, we swung the bats a little bit better, hit way more balls hard and gave ourselves a shot to win despite not having much to show for it in terms of run production.”

Vega was NMMI’s top hitter for the doubleheader with five hits in six at-bats, including a double, two RBIs and a pair of runs.

“The good news is that it’s still pre-conference season,” continued Cook. “We just need to get the hitter’s confidence back, because I think we can hit a little bit. We’ll just continue to work, get some sleep tonight and come back out tomorrow. “

The two teams will complete the four-game series with a pair of games today beginning at noon at the NMMI Ballpark.

