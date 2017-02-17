Username: 1

Wait until you see the All About Spas and Leisure Living showroom, located at 3700 N Main Street, in Roswell.

Many brands of spas are offered, including Master Spas, Maax Spas, Vita Spas and Watkins Hot Springs. Also featured are outdoor kitchens, Solara Adjustable Patio Covers, outdoor furniture, Big Green Egg BBQ’s & Smokers, Grilling Accessories, Tempur-pedic mattresses and pillows, pool tables, cues & accessories and many gift & décor items.

Don't forget your swim suit…a "wet spa area" has been set up where several spas are filled with warm, soothing water so the customers can decide between the many choices of hot tubs and experience that magical combination of heat, buoyancy and massage.

Check out the spectacular Michael Phelps swim spas. They have jets that you swim against for a super workout. And they are fully adjustable to accommodate any swimmer, from the beginner to the most advanced. Swimming is recognized as one of the best forms of exercise possible! And for those times you just want to relax and forget the stresses of the day, look for the ones that have Extreme Therapy seats or the Momentum which is a hot tub on one end and a swim spa on the other with separate heat controls. Unlike most pools, the swim spas have an insulated cover to maintain the heat so you will be able to swim year around.

The spas on display offer shoppers many choices in size, color, and price. Whether you are looking for fun, comfort, relaxation or therapy, there is something for everyone. From the beginner spa to the most extreme, All About Spas and Leisure Living has them all. You will find a superior selection of spa chemicals, filters and accessories at this store.

Already have a hot tub but it’s not working? All About Spas services all brands of hot tubs. Or if you wish, you can trade yours in on a new one.

Tempur-Pedic mattresses and pillows are displayed for you to try so you can determine which one is the perfect choice for you. If your mattress is 7 years or older, then a new mattress will likely improve your sleep. Technology advances have changed the foams and support used in today’s mattresses. Plus, your body has most likely changed within that time. If you have gained or lost weight, started having health issues or even gotten married, it is time to purchase a new mattress. TEMPUR-Breeze® mattresses respond to body temperature in three ways to transfer heat and humidity, to help you sleep cooler and more comfortably. If you haven’t experienced the exceptional comfort of Tempur-pedic yet, you really need to.

Also on display are Connelly pool tables, as well as a large selection of pool cues and accessories. There are many styles to choose from. And good news, Connelly offers a dining room top option so your dining room can also be your billiard room. The top just lifts off when you want to play pool. Imagine what fun it would be to have a pool table in your home to bring your family together.

Are you interested in grilling and smoking? If so, you have to check out the BBQ section at All About Spas. You’ll find all different sizes of Big Green Egg BBQs and Smokers, complete outdoor kitchens, drop-in grills & components and a large line of Steven Raichlen accessories. Check out the Beer Can Chicken Roaster, fish baskets, lump charcoal, spices and many other tools. Chips & Chunks…All About Spas has a great selection of the hard to find, real hard wood charcoal for your best BBQ results.

All About Spas is adding more and more interesting things to their showroom. Don’t miss the beautiful outdoor weatherproof art prints, large ceramic pots and garden décor. There are lots of fun and interesting things to look at in this store.

Many families are now discovering that they only have to go as far as their own home to experience that “vacation” feeling, as they build their own home retreat. Whether they choose a hot tub, patio cover, pool table, Tempur-Pedic mattress, outdoor kitchen, patio furniture or a combination of them all, customers are enjoying a vacation at home every day. Need help deciding how to design your outdoor space? No problem, All About Spas will help you plan the perfect backyard.

All About Spas and Leisure Living

located at 3700 N Main St, can help you choose the right products to bring your family together and build lasting memories.

3700 N Main St – 575-623-8888

Mon – Sat, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

