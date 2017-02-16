Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. [auth] Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Angela A. Montoya, 19, of the 500 block of Mission Arch Drive, was arrested Tuesday at 10:21 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fourth Street and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. An investigation alleges she was in possession of a grinder and marijuana pipe.

Michael Macias, 24, of the 2000 block of West Juniper Street, was arrested last week and charged with criminal sexual contact, battery against a household member and resisting and evading or obstructing an officer. According to a criminal complaint filed in magistrate court, Macias allegedly argued with a member of his family and resisted arrest after the incident.

Criminal damages

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of East 19th Street Tuesday at 7 a.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed a car window was damaged.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of West First Street Tuesday at 8:49 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed a car door was damaged.

Theft

Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of North Main Street Tuesday at 8:22 p.m. in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed two pairs of designer sweatpants were stolen from a local retail store.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Holiday impacts city offices, bus service, trash pickup New leadership at Highland Baptist »